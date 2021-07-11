 Skip to content
French fries. Serious business
    McDonald's, Gun  
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Like the fries, the McDonald's manager was a-salted.

/Responsible gun owners are conscientious eaters, apparently
 
Pats_Cloth_Coat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
At fast food places always order your burger or fries unsalted and you insure it's freshly made.

Better yet don't order fries; they're bland carbs you don't need
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
In before the lame "assault" joke
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Texas.
 
Man On A Mission [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: In before the lame "assault" joke


Too late. Check out the Weeners (so worded to avoid the Boobies filter).
 
CruiserTwelve [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Taken alive? Where's the picture of Betty White?

Oh...
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Pats_Cloth_Coat: At fast food places always order your burger or fries unsalted and you insure it's freshly made.

Better yet don't order fries; they're bland carbs you don't need


"Take that back or I'll kill you mmm hmmm"
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pats_Cloth_Coat [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Walker: Pats_Cloth_Coat: At fast food places always order your burger or fries unsalted and you insure it's freshly made.

Better yet don't order fries; they're bland carbs you don't need

"Take that back or I'll kill you mmm hmmm"
[Fark user image 850x478]


Some call it a kaiser roll...
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: In before the lame "assault" joke


it's spelled assault because it makes an ass out of a BLT.
 
NobleHam
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
The article leaves out important information. Were the fries too salty, or not salty enough?
 
jso2897
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Pats_Cloth_Coat: At fast food places always order your burger or fries unsalted and you insure it's freshly made.

Better yet don't order fries; they're bland carbs you don't need


Better yet, don't eat at all. Additional calories will only extend your worthless, hopeless, meaningless existence.
 
Theeng [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Pats_Cloth_Coat: At fast food places always order your burger or fries unsalted and you insure it's freshly made.

Better yet don't order fries; they're bland carbs you don't need


So...order something without seasoning then complain about blandness?
 
The Brains
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Bible says a burger patty and mayonnaise ort not lie together, HRRMM
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I can see the wisdom of Canadian gun laws.  Poutine is a lot more complex than simple pomme frites.  I couldn't imagine the slaughter of getting just one of a hundred things wrong with that dish.
 
Ow! That was my feelings!
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
