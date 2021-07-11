 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   To the left: Add "uneducated." To the right: Add your addition to his T-shirt   (twitter.com) divider line
73
    More: Murica, shot  
•       •       •

1384 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 Jul 2021 at 11:26 AM (44 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



73 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Unbelievable.

/ woah
 
physt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Unwashed
 
coffeetime [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Undated
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Unclean.
 
wearsmanyhats [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Un American
 
Daniel Boone's Farm [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I went to our local farmers market and I want to move, this shirrt would have been a welcome respite among the Q booths and political shirts I saw. Collectively we have lost our mimds and while my first instinct when I got home was to start packing there is nowhere to go. We have weaponized stupidity and it is time to pay the piper.
 
TheHighlandHowler [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Unkempt
 
toddalmighty [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Unsanitary
 
Archie Goodwin [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Unreachable
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Heh...


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Stephen_Falken [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"Please Kill Me"
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I can smell that guy from here.

Also, we need to hurry tf up and vaccinate U12.

Also also, f*ck this idiot. I hope we get the follow up story when he dies choking on his vent tube.
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Unacceptable
 
dhcmrlchtdj [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Why is there an alien facehugger on the back of his head
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Uncouth.
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
UnAmerican

/but 'Murcan
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
hopefully soon

Unresponsive.
 
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Unintelligent.
 
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Unwept, unhonoured and unsung.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
UNALIVE
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Can someone post a picture of the shirt in this thread? Never had a Twitter account and never will.....
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

SpaceMonkey-66: Can someone post a picture of the shirt in this thread? Never had a Twitter account and never will.....


Taking a wild guess, I'm saying unvaccinated
 
Nah'mean [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Unsalvageable
 
dildo tontine [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
UNder ground.
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Unenbalmed
Unmourned
Unpaid Potters Grave picked up by the taxpayers
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Unlovable
 
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpaceMonkey-66: Can someone post a picture of the shirt in this thread? Never had a Twitter account and never will.....


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
KC Dutchman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Unoriginal
 
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Daniel Boone's Farm: I went to our local farmers market and I want to move, this shirrt would have been a welcome respite among the Q booths and political shirts I saw. Collectively we have lost our mimds and while my first instinct when I got home was to start packing there is nowhere to go. We have weaponized stupidity and it is time to pay the piper.


There are places to go, if you're willing to make some sacrifices to get there
 
calbert [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

KC Dutchman: Unoriginal


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kirkenhegelstein [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Unfarkable
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Unethical
 
Ow! That was my feelings!
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Unemployable.
 
special20
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Unaware
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Unafraid... and even odds he has a CCW permit

/or not, but still carries
 
Gratch
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

calbert: KC Dutchman: Unoriginal


[Fark user image 850x1138]


Untanned
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Under90%SpO2andfalling
 
neongoats
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Probably "unalive" soon.

And no one will mourn the plague rat
 
King of Monkeys
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Unwiped
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Don't Bogart the mindless muscle-bound machismo, dudes and dudettes.

Democrats might want their share.

Every notice that new rhetorical device among the high proles and farm bots?
 
eviljimbo
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
unable to get laid
 
CVGScorch
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
The jokes on them though, they'll be practicing social distancing when they're six feet under.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

King of Monkeys: Unwiped


Are you impugning the Star and Skidmarks, Bud?

Oops. Egghead word. Start again.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Uncoiffed.
 
Theeng [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Untenable
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
When someone says that they are not afraid, they almost always are.
That would also explain why they think they need to broadcast the message on a t-shirt.
Also explains his personal style conforming to the not so risque counter-culture look. Nice dreadlock manbun ya douche canoe.

Buddy needs to give his nuts a tug and grow some confidence.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I started giving voteys and I couldn't stop. I guess that makes me a Democrat.
 
The more you eat the more you fart [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

SumoJeb: When someone says that they are not afraid, they almost always are.
That would also explain why they think they need to broadcast the message on a t-shirt.
Also explains his personal style conforming to the not so risque counter-culture look. Nice dreadlock manbun ya douche canoe.

Buddy needs to give his nuts a tug and grow some confidence.


He's a republican hipster.  What did you expect? Lol
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
cdn.iconscout.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 50 of 73 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.