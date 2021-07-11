 Skip to content
(News.com.au)   UFO "expert" says space station photo is evidence that aliens have circled the Earth and we should prepare to parlay with our incoming overlords   (news.com.au) divider line
49
    More: Unlikely, International Space Station, Earth, Unidentified flying object, Matthew Evans, supposed sighting, unidentified objects, space station, Earth Watchman  
•       •       •

1008 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 Jul 2021 at 10:45 AM (1 hour ago)



49 Comments     (+0 »)
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Well, if it was sent by Jeff I'm convinced! Aliens are really real!

Also what's up with the way he says planet earth?

(A compressed screen grab with only 10 artifacts.That's pretty good)
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
UFOs: Always too far away to make out any details but close enough to just be visible.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Subby, you're clearly being snarky by calling this person a UFO expert. I can tell because you put the word expert in quotative marks, like this: "expert." That means that even though you're calling him an expert, you're using the word sarcastically and really mean that he's not an expert at all. But I read the first paragraph of the article and would like to point out that the man is also, according to the article's own words, a popular YouTuber. One does not simply become a popular YouTuber by being a fake expert, so I think you owe him an apology.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looks like Starlink to me.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope they're not looking for me.
 
menschenfresser
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nah. Sure; they're up there now observing us, but first contact happens in April 2063.

/Live long and prosper
//Best Trek film
///Go ahead and flame me
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bring it on, beyotches! I'm ready for you...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If there are so many alien spacecraft in our skies, where do they go when they're not flying? Where did you go to get something to eat? What do they do on their downtime, play video games? So many questions.
 
Ginnungagap42 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh dear, whatever could those be? Couldn't be space junk or satellites. Must be aliens...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, should I get the lube out or not?
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anyone smart enough to post a shaky letterboxed vertical video of a still frame of a horizontal screen, well, that's some intellectual heavy lifting right there. We should believe him.
 
Micosavo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Schmerd1948: If there are so many alien spacecraft in our skies, where do they go when they're not flying? Where did you go to get something to eat? What do they do on their downtime, play video games? So many questions.


Questions with one answer...

It's not aliens, it's a co-evolved civilization that lives underwater.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I read the YouTube comments and now I hope it's aliens here to wipe us out.
 
Snarcoleptic_Hoosier
‘’ 1 hour ago  

menschenfresser: Nah. Sure; they're up there now observing us, but first contact happens in April 2063.

/Live long and prosper
//Best Trek film
///Go ahead and flame me


I go outside and moon the sky randomly. If earth gets obliterated by an antimatter cannon, you know who to blame.
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If they knew anything about humans. They would put as much distance away as possible.
 
casual disregard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sexy Jesus: I read the YouTube comments and now I hope it's aliens here to wipe us out.


I can see what you did wrong there.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I farking wish. I'd beg them to take off this farking rock.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Micosavo: Schmerd1948: If there are so many alien spacecraft in our skies, where do they go when they're not flying? Where did you go to get something to eat? What do they do on their downtime, play video games? So many questions.

Questions with one answer...

It's not aliens, it's a co-evolved civilization that lives underwater.


Not underwater, underground.  The poorly-named Silureans slumber beneath us, having survived the Chicxulub impact in hibernation bunkers deep beneath the crust.  But I'm pretty sure they're still sleeping.  It'll be a shiat show if they ever come to the surface... though maybe they'd be at a disadvantage due to the lower O2 content of today's atmosphere.
 
johnphantom
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If they can travel here, I can pretty much guarantee they can shut our sun off at will. The aliens are not here to destroy us unless we crack their technology, which we have, and become a real threat.
 
p51d007
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ginnungagap42: Oh dear, whatever could those be? Couldn't be space junk or satellites. Must be aliens...

[Fark user image 850x652]



I use THIS as a reason to say if there WERE aliens out there, they'd see this as some sort of "space shield" and
say there is no way we could defeat anyone that has such a space shield.  If they only knew the stupidity on this little rock.
 
p51d007
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Considering the state of this planet, our "new overlords" couldn't do much worse!
 
crackpancake
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You can call them UFO's  I will call it satellites, debris, or space junk.  Not UFOs lol no movement....no abnormal trajectory or flight path.
 
omg bbq [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Micosavo: Schmerd1948: If there are so many alien spacecraft in our skies, where do they go when they're not flying? Where did you go to get something to eat? What do they do on their downtime, play video games? So many questions.

Questions with one answer...

It's not aliens, it's a co-evolved civilization that lives underwater.


The Welsh??
 
king of vegas
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I 100% believe there is intelligent life elsewhere in the universe but I also am 100% sure we're not being visited by any of it. Any being that could get to us would make its presence known and enslave us or kill us. It would be like the current US military going against armies from 3000 years ago.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

johnphantom: I can pretty much guarantee


No, no you can't
 
The Fireman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

king of vegas: I 100% believe there is intelligent life elsewhere in the universe but I also am 100% sure we're not being visited by any of it. Any being that could get to us would make its presence known and enslave us or kill us. It would be like the current US military going against armies from 3000 years ago.


This assumes too much.  They very well could ignore us completely considering us to be too primitive and basic to even take note of.  Like you might with an anthill.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

king of vegas: I 100% believe there is intelligent life elsewhere in the universe but I also am 100% sure we're not being visited by any of it. Any being that could get to us would make its presence known and enslave us or kill us. It would be like the current US military going against armies from 3000 years ago.


There are three things you need to defeat to cross interstellar space: time, energy, and entropy.  This is fundamental physics and will apply regardless of your technology, and though we have no reason to assume it's impossible, we have every reason to believe it is extraordinarily prohibitively difficult to the point the attempt will never be made.

Nobody's going to spend the GDP of a large nation to build a generation ship to visit a 'nearby' star, especially when there's nowhere to live once your grandchildren arrive there.  All they can do is a few experiments before turning around and heading back, hoping their grandchildren are welcomed back by people who probably already have the results through advancements in telescope technology.
 
spacechecker
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

king of vegas: I 100% believe there is intelligent life elsewhere in the universe but I also am 100% sure we're not being visited by any of it. Any being that could get to us would make its presence known and enslave us or kill us. It would be like the current US military going against armies from 3000 years ago.


That would be like humans enslaving goldfish or something. Sure, one or two in a tank for novelty purposes might be cool but there's really not much they can do for you. If they've mastered interstellar travel what help do you think they'd need or want from a bunch of (mostly) naked apes?
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: So, should I get the lube out or not?


The lube should always be out.
 
squidloe
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

johnphantom: If they can travel here, I can pretty much guarantee they can shut our sun off at will. The aliens are not here to destroy us unless we crack their technology, which we have, and become a real threat.


Thank you for the morning laugh.
 
The more you eat the more you fart [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I always find it weird how we can read a license plate on a car from space, but no one can seem to do any better than a fuzzy, pixelated picture of a stationary craft that is 2000x bigger than a license plate, when it's supposedly a few hundred meters away.
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Here's the guy who took that pic of the UFO

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
johnphantom
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: johnphantom: I can pretty much guarantee

No, no you can't


Yeah and you had to specifically cut out what I said to obtusely start and argument with me. If they can travel through space at will, what makes you think fooling with something like nuclear powers would be any kind of challenge for them? Because us still shiat-flinging talking monkeys that just a few of us have barely learned to write in the past few thousand years are enthralled with nuclear power?
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Ginnungagap42: Oh dear, whatever could those be? Couldn't be space junk or satellites. Must be aliens...

[Fark user image 850x652]


I saw an Iridium satellite once in the bright dark night of a Canadian winter. It was blinking because it was wonky and useless. But they do surround the Earth.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Correction: bright clear star-filled dark night
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Day_Old_Dutchie: Here's the guy who took that pic of the UFO

[Fark user image 850x635]


God I love that show.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

johnphantom: johnny_vegas: johnphantom: I can pretty much guarantee

No, no you can't

Yeah and you had to specifically cut out what I said to obtusely start and argument with me. If they can travel through space at will, what makes you think fooling with something like nuclear powers would be any kind of challenge for them? Because us still shiat-flinging talking monkeys that just a few of us have barely learned to write in the past few thousand years are enthralled with nuclear power?


So your argument is:
If they can travel long distances,
Then they can shut off our sun at will

Go ahead, explain how that may work, I mean you can guarantee it, right?

/also you don't know what obtuse means
 
johnphantom
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: johnphantom: johnny_vegas: johnphantom: I can pretty much guarantee

No, no you can't

Yeah and you had to specifically cut out what I said to obtusely start and argument with me. If they can travel through space at will, what makes you think fooling with something like nuclear powers would be any kind of challenge for them? Because us still shiat-flinging talking monkeys that just a few of us have barely learned to write in the past few thousand years are enthralled with nuclear power?

So your argument is:
If they can travel long distances,
Then they can shut off our sun at will

Go ahead, explain how that may work, I mean you can guarantee it, right?

/also you don't know what obtuse means


That is the point, traveling through space at faster than light speed baffles us - nuclear power does not.
 
johnphantom
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: Then they can shut off our sun at will


Here, read this article: It wouldn't take much to destroy the sun - here's how to do it
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

johnphantom: johnny_vegas: johnphantom: johnny_vegas: johnphantom: I can pretty much guarantee

No, no you can't

Yeah and you had to specifically cut out what I said to obtusely start and argument with me. If they can travel through space at will, what makes you think fooling with something like nuclear powers would be any kind of challenge for them? Because us still shiat-flinging talking monkeys that just a few of us have barely learned to write in the past few thousand years are enthralled with nuclear power?

So your argument is:
If they can travel long distances,
Then they can shut off our sun at will

Go ahead, explain how that may work, I mean you can guarantee it, right?

/also you don't know what obtuse means

That is the point, traveling through space at faster than light speed baffles us - nuclear power does not.


How does "fooling with nuclear powers" equate to being able to "shut off the sun"???

It may be a nice thought experiment but you are ill-advised to "guarantee" it
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: Subby, you're clearly being snarky by calling this person a UFO expert. I can tell because you put the word expert in quotative marks, like this: "expert." That means that even though you're calling him an expert, you're using the word sarcastically and really mean that he's not an expert at all. But I read the first paragraph of the article and would like to point out that the man is also, according to the article's own words, a popular YouTuber. One does not simply become a popular YouTuber by being a fake expert, so I think you owe him an apology.


Expert, noun,
Former drip under pressure.
 
johnphantom
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: johnphantom: johnny_vegas: johnphantom: johnny_vegas: johnphantom: I can pretty much guarantee

No, no you can't

Yeah and you had to specifically cut out what I said to obtusely start and argument with me. If they can travel through space at will, what makes you think fooling with something like nuclear powers would be any kind of challenge for them? Because us still shiat-flinging talking monkeys that just a few of us have barely learned to write in the past few thousand years are enthralled with nuclear power?

So your argument is:
If they can travel long distances,
Then they can shut off our sun at will

Go ahead, explain how that may work, I mean you can guarantee it, right?

/also you don't know what obtuse means

That is the point, traveling through space at faster than light speed baffles us - nuclear power does not.

How does "fooling with nuclear powers" equate to being able to "shut off the sun"???

It may be a nice thought experiment but you are ill-advised to "guarantee" it


Yes you have to lie. I said "pretty much guarantee".
 
IlGreven
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
This got greenlit, but the hundreds of response videos debunking this will never even be submitted...
 
Micosavo
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Unsung_Hero: Micosavo: Schmerd1948: If there are so many alien spacecraft in our skies, where do they go when they're not flying? Where did you go to get something to eat? What do they do on their downtime, play video games? So many questions.

Questions with one answer...

It's not aliens, it's a co-evolved civilization that lives underwater.

Not underwater, underground.  The poorly-named Silureans slumber beneath us, having survived the Chicxulub impact in hibernation bunkers deep beneath the crust.  But I'm pretty sure they're still sleeping.  It'll be a shiat show if they ever come to the surface... though maybe they'd be at a disadvantage due to the lower O2 content of today's atmosphere.


Were they the ones who displaced the Crab People?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
englaja
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

spacechecker: king of vegas: I 100% believe there is intelligent life elsewhere in the universe but I also am 100% sure we're not being visited by any of it. Any being that could get to us would make its presence known and enslave us or kill us. It would be like the current US military going against armies from 3000 years ago.

That would be like humans enslaving goldfish or something. Sure, one or two in a tank for novelty purposes might be cool but there's really not much they can do for you. If they've mastered interstellar travel what help do you think they'd need or want from a bunch of (mostly) naked apes?


If it involves us being naked, and/or anally probed, I'm cool with that. I'll take what I can get.
 
weapon13
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Ginnungagap42: Oh dear, whatever could those be? Couldn't be space junk or satellites. Must be aliens...

[Fark user image 850x652]


We're still lagging behind Red Dwarf, sir. Almost 24 hours behind now. Other than that, it's been a moderately quiet shift. Except for one small shock a couple of hours ago, when we noticed an alien invasion fleet off the starboard bow. Thankfully, it turned out to be Mr Lister's old sneezes that had congealed onto the radar screen.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

johnphantom: johnny_vegas: johnphantom: johnny_vegas: johnphantom: johnny_vegas: johnphantom: I can pretty much guarantee

No, no you can't

Yeah and you had to specifically cut out what I said to obtusely start and argument with me. If they can travel through space at will, what makes you think fooling with something like nuclear powers would be any kind of challenge for them? Because us still shiat-flinging talking monkeys that just a few of us have barely learned to write in the past few thousand years are enthralled with nuclear power?

So your argument is:
If they can travel long distances,
Then they can shut off our sun at will

Go ahead, explain how that may work, I mean you can guarantee it, right?

/also you don't know what obtuse means

That is the point, traveling through space at faster than light speed baffles us - nuclear power does not.

How does "fooling with nuclear powers" equate to being able to "shut off the sun"???

It may be a nice thought experiment but you are ill-advised to "guarantee" it

Yes you have to lie. I said "pretty much guarantee".


You're kind of coming across as a little foolish here.  So you don't guarantee it?    You don't think that If they can travel through space at will fooling with something like nuclear powers would be no challenge for them?

Mind you, you are equating fooling around with nuclear power with shutting off the sun.

And if you want to be pedantic my statement is absolutely accurate, you would be ill-advised to guarantee something like that.  Clearly you agree because you are back pedaling.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

johnphantom: johnny_vegas: Then they can shut off our sun at will

Here, read this article: It wouldn't take much to destroy the sun - here's how to do it


From your source:
If you could swap out the hydrogen in the Sun with a core of iron, you would indeed kill it dead,

Your definition of not much is swapping all the hydrogen in the core of the sun with another element? Magically replacing many thousands of Earth's mass worth of superheated, unfathomably dense, plasma stuck at the bottom of an immense gravity well?
 
squidloe
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs: johnphantom: johnny_vegas: Then they can shut off our sun at will

Here, read this article: It wouldn't take much to destroy the sun - here's how to do it

From your source:
If you could swap out the hydrogen in the Sun with a core of iron, you would indeed kill it dead,

Your definition of not much is swapping all the hydrogen in the core of the sun with another element? Magically replacing many thousands of Earth's mass worth of superheated, unfathomably dense, plasma stuck at the bottom of an immense gravity well?


Well, when you put it that way... :(
 
