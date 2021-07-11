 Skip to content
Alfie, a mute swan in New Jersey, manages to dodge a scheduled death sentence in the strangest of ways
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Another publication without a copy editor

"...and in at least one instance in Illinois, a mute swan encounter resulted in a kayak after venturing too close to a man's nest. A human had died. attacked and overturned."

This would make a good English test: "Rearrange this text to make sense."
 
Sunidesus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Egads, the swan has at least three names throughout that article and two genders.

I'm not sure a copy editor would be enough to solve all the problems with that article.
 
Archie Goodwin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

And if you skip to the end Alfie/Elfie has also swapped species and become a goose.

/I think Alfie/Elfie wrote this.

I'm not sure a copy editor would be enough to solve all the problems with that article.


And if you skip to the end Alfie/Elfie has also swapped species and become a goose.

/I think Alfie/Elfie wrote this.
 
technomuse [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That alleged article gave me a multi-aspirin headache just trying to figure out if the swan was a goose, a dead goose, an alive swan, or an overturned dead kayak
 
technomuse [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Also, obligatory :
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mztlplx [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/copy editor and proofreader
 
Sunidesus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

And if you skip to the end Alfie/Elfie has also swapped species and become a goose.

/I think Alfie/Elfie wrote this.

I'm not sure a copy editor would be enough to solve all the problems with that article.

And if you skip to the end Alfie/Elfie has also swapped species and become a goose.

/I think Alfie/Elfie wrote this.


Oh my word. I didn't even notice that the species changed too.

Did notice that whatever species they are they can apparently speak since they were "aggressive in conversations".
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

And if you skip to the end Alfie/Elfie has also swapped species and become a goose.

/I think Alfie/Elfie wrote this.

I'm not sure a copy editor would be enough to solve all the problems with that article.

And if you skip to the end Alfie/Elfie has also swapped species and become a goose.

/I think Alfie/Elfie wrote this.


We sure it wasn't Hans?
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sunidesus: Oh my word. I didn't even notice that the species changed too.

Did notice that whatever species they are they can apparently speak since they were "aggressive in conversations".


So, definitely not a mute swan.
 
Metastatic Capricorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That was a somewhat complicated story told in the most complicated way possible. However, I don't believe that it was written by someone from New Jersey as there is no reference to a trip to the Wawa for coffee.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
GD that was a pile of what the hell am I reading from the 6th grade dropout corps.
 
nmrsnr [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
After reading that article, I now have less certainty about New Jersey, swans, and geese than I did beforehand.
 
casual disregard
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

I don't trust birds larger than my hand.

I'm not sure a copy editor would be enough to solve all the problems with that article.


I don't trust birds larger than my hand.
 
PerpetualPeristalsis
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Word salad. Christ on a crutch.
 
Munden [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I loved everything about this article, and hope the best for Hans, Alfie and Elfie, "I'm pretty sure it's the same goose" - "and if it is our goose, I like it."
 
casual disregard
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Have you ever met a goose? My advice - don't.


Have you ever met a goose? My advice - don't.
 
