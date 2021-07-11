 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fark)   CSB Sunday Morning: Summer road trips   (fark.com) divider line
12
    More: CSB  
•       •       •

14 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 Jul 2021 at 9:00 AM (5 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



12 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When you haul 24 pianos from  KC to Vegas you have a guide Toyota pickup with 2 on the back.

When that truck gets bad gas somewhere on Route 40 it's a bad  day.

When the International gets bad gas, it's waaaaay worse.

You do NOT want to spend more time in Gallup than necessary.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When I was younger, we typically took two road trips each year: We usually went to St. Simon's Island and stayed at a motel that was next to the Coast Guard station.

The other was from Atlanta to Wilson, North Carolina to visit my father's aunt. The usual memory of that trip was seeing a rare 1950's Volvo 445 wagon. We remember that because my father had one that looked identical. We almost always stayed at a hotel in downtown Wilson. One time, my parents decided to try a cheaper place. The bed my parents slept in collapsed sometime during the night. The TV was on a wall bracket above the fold-out sofa bed my by and I slept in and there was a now constant fear that it was as stable as the bed. We left and went to our usual hotel for the rest of the stay.

In all these trips, the Interstate Highway System was incomplete, so the trips involved these mixtures of freeway and country highway.
 
MIAppologia [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've told this story before, but once, when I was a kid, we drove from Philly to Orlando to go to Disney World.  My sister and I were being so loud in the backseat, my dad was losing it.

"YOO TWO HADT BETTAH PIPE DOWN, OR I'M GOINGK TO PULL OFAH AND SHPANK YOO BOTE!"
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MIAppologia: I've told this story before, but once, when I was a kid, we drove from Philly to Orlando to go to Disney World.  My sister and I were being so loud in the backseat, my dad was losing it.

"YOO TWO HADT BETTAH PIPE DOWN, OR I'M GOINGK TO PULL OFAH AND SHPANK YOO BOTE!"


You have a sister?
 
Uranus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When I left the army I had a series of dead-end jobs, which I would invariably quit after 6 or so months. I'd pack a light backpack, and just start walking, which I called "taking an advance on my retirement".
The distances in South Africa, much like the US, are not small, so oft as not  I'd hitch part way to my destination (which was really the midpoint, as I'd have to go back again).

On a walk/ hike between Johannesburg and Cape Town one year I wound up outside Bloemfontein. At this point I had a choice : take the traditional route through the middle of the country, Following the N1 highway, or cut South, and take the coastal route, which was a lot longer, but arguably more interesting.

I let the first car to stop decide for me, and South it was....or would have been, had the car not utterly shat itself into a bazillion pieces some miles down the road. As the car never had a good pace in it in the first place, it was near nightfall when I wound up in a rural place called Reddersburg, for which I could not find the reason of existence. Furthermore, none of the traffic around there seemed to be headed where I wanted to go, and even less willing to stop. Now, the area around there , at that time of year (August, so Northern hemisphere summer - it counts !) gets freezing cold at night, and being on the road after dark, with no decent light to speak of was a recipe to become roadkill.

Ultimately I walked back into town, went to the local police station and asked who I had to punch to get locked up for the night. Apparently I wasn't the first person to ask that, and they locked me up for the night (literally) without so much as raising an eyebrow, as long as I didn't mind a 5.30am checkout.

The next day I got out of there, and walked back to Bloemfontein. The trip to Cape Town took 3 weeks, with some surprising acts of generosity and unexpected hospitality along the way, which would need a few drinks, and much more space to tell.

I spent my first night in Cape Town sleeping in abandoned railway station, listening to the surf break... so worth it!

The trip back was a different adventure.
 
MIAppologia [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

libranoelrose: You have a sister?


A younger sister, yes, ya goober.  :)
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MIAppologia: libranoelrose: You have a sister?

A younger sister, yes, ya goober.  :)


She must have been a thorn growing up
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Back in 2002 we drove out to Eastern WA for a family reunion.  Coming home we decided to take the northern road (US2) back east.  Somewhere in the drudgery that is eastern Montana in the middle of the night...wow, I had one of those 'thinking about nothing in particular while trying to stay awake' moments.  We made more turns in the two miles leaving the campground/reception facility (four, the last onto US2) than we would for the rest of the 2400 mile trip as a whole (three, a right onto I75, a left at our exit off of there, & a left into our driveway...).

Obviously there were more turns than that (had to get gas occasionally), but for the main journey it could be done with seven turns parking lot to driveway.

That was also the trip, right about the same time as the late night philosophy session, that while cruising along an EMPTY road in Eastern MT in the middle of the night (seeing more than one vehicle an hour would have been amazing), off in the distance the headlights of another vehicle appeared.  My high beams were on & once the other vehicle got a little closer (but still reasonably far off) I turned them down.  The other guy turned his ... completely OFF.  So here I am, probably 2 in the morning with a massive adrenaline dump into my system wondering just what this maniac is up to as we close upon each other at probably a combined 150mph.  Right about the time I'm seriously thinking about slamming on the brakes & pulling way to the side ... the train goes whipping past, 20 feet to the left of the road with the engineer just laying on his horn...  In retrospect, funnier than hell on his part, but for a minute or so there...who needs coffee.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pittsburgh to Disney, in Florida.
Oldsmobile vista cruiser station wagon.
The way back seats pointing to a semi in our ass. The squeaky Styrofoam cooler lid (why didn't any of us think to run some tape along the edge?) The thermos with warm hot dogs in it for a picnic because restaurants are expensive. The other thermos with koolaid. And 0 games. Bring a book or make up a game. Running into my dad's old friend at The park with their teenage daughter. Getting up a 5 at the campground, in a rented pop up to be at the gate when it opened. Leaving before the fireworks to beat the crowd.
4 kids.
My dad did this whole thing sober.
 
FriarReb98 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
We had two main summer vacation places to go: the White Mountains (which was almost every year) and Lake George (rarer). The Lake George ones always seemed to be weirder. One year we were there and went to The Great Escape. I don't remember why I didn't go on, but my dad, sister and brother all went on one of those swinging boat rides, which proceeded to have an issue...the kind where everyone on the boat got sprayed with hydraulic fluid. I think we ended up at the first aid station, then the Glen Falls hospital, before finally giving up & going home. Another year we went, and somehow we all decided we didn't want to be there. So we hopped in the car (3 kids that drove each other crazy in a Caravan) and drove from Lake George to Williamsburg to go to Busch Gardens for a couple of days before driving home to MA.

Nothing really exciting ever happened on the White Mountains trips. Best I can do on that is knowing the last time we stayed at the Linderhof (next to Story Land) was when mom figured out that the wait staff in the restaurant doubled as housecleaning staff. She didn't like the idea of the people serving us pancakes going to wash our toilets afterwards.

\of course you know, saying all this is giving me a raging desire to hop in the car and go driving around Grafton, Carroll & Coos counties
\\which I already had, but now it's stronger
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

libranoelrose: When you haul 24 pianos from  KC to Vegas you have a guide Toyota pickup with 2 on the back.

When that truck gets bad gas somewhere on Route 40 it's a bad  day.

When the International gets bad gas, it's waaaaay worse.

You do NOT want to spend more time in Gallup than necessary.


I like Gallup. But it's better as an adventure you choose than as one chosen for you.
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

wademh: libranoelrose: When you haul 24 pianos from  KC to Vegas you have a guide Toyota pickup with 2 on the back.

When that truck gets bad gas somewhere on Route 40 it's a bad  day.

When the International gets bad gas, it's waaaaay worse.

You do NOT want to spend more time in Gallup than necessary.

I like Gallup. But it's better as an adventure you choose than as one chosen for you.


I'm sure it's a nice place to visit in 1986 but $200 a day was not helpful.

I just really remember my dad being PISSED off all the time by how long it would take to get a spare tire and  a 100 gallon tank cleaned and refueled.
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.