(AccuWeather) Death Valley seems like such a depressing name. Just because it's record-breaking hot doesn't mean it wouldn't be better to name it Happy Roast Chicken Valley. "Record Challenging Heat In Happy Roast Chicken Valley". Yeah. Better
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
PreMortem [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
At the tavern last night the cook was meat-thermometering prime rib and I asked what temperature he was looking for. 125°, so that's probably on the well side.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Yesterday's reading of 130.0F was the all time scientifically verified record high temperature in recorded history.

There have been other readings around the world, including right here, that read higher, but they are not verified, meaning they could have been faulty readings for one reason or another.

puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

make me some tea: Yesterday's reading of 130.0F was the all time scientifically verified record high temperature in recorded history.

There have been other readings around the world, including right here, that read higher, but they are not verified, meaning they could have been faulty readings for one reason or another.

I mean....

You could make some damn good sun tea in those conditions...
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

puffy999: make me some tea: Yesterday's reading of 130.0F was the all time scientifically verified record high temperature in recorded history.

There have been other readings around the world, including right here, that read higher, but they are not verified, meaning they could have been faulty readings for one reason or another.

I mean....

You could make some damn good sun tea in those conditions...


Not that I would be outdoors in that sort of heat, but you could do sous vide in that weather.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

make me some tea: puffy999: make me some tea: Yesterday's reading of 130.0F was the all time scientifically verified record high temperature in recorded history.

There have been other readings around the world, including right here, that read higher, but they are not verified, meaning they could have been faulty readings for one reason or another.

I mean....

You could make some damn good sun tea in those conditions...

Not that I would be outdoors in that sort of heat, but you could do sous vide in that weather.


Mmm... death rare
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
It's a die dry heat!
 
leeksfromchichis
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

puffy999: make me some tea: Yesterday's reading of 130.0F was the all time scientifically verified record high temperature in recorded history.

There have been other readings around the world, including right here, that read higher, but they are not verified, meaning they could have been faulty readings for one reason or another.

I mean....

You could make some damn good sun tea in those conditions...


At that point, puffy, it's just regular tea. I can cook eggs in  the sun at 35 C on my balcony.  at 130 F?  Sheet, that water's boiling if the jar touches the ground.
 
blodyholy
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
FTA: '...breaking the previous daily record high of 129 set back in 1913, according to the National Weather Service. This reading comes within 4 degrees of the all-time world record of 134 F set there in 1913 the previous daily record high of 129 set back in 1913, according to the National Weather...'

Is anyone else confused by this?
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
It's got me wondering how in the world could you make that place habitable. Just a ton of solar panels going to an underground refrigerated hobbit habitat
 
