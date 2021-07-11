 Skip to content
 
(Denver Channel)   "Sixteen long guns, body armor and 1000 rounds of ammo? A fella could have himself quite an MLB All Star game shooting with that stuff"   (thedenverchannel.com) divider line
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
One of the suspects arrested Friday night had posted a message on Facebook referencing a recent divorce and saying he was going to "go out in a big way," according to the multiple law enforcement sources.

Now she'll get his guns in the divorce as well.
 
kudayta [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Sounds like a Diamondbacks fan heeding Moe Szyslak's advice
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Still alive?

Still white.
 
marklar2012 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

???
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
In this thread, people wondering what the big deal is because they're terrified to leave their house with anything less
 
kudayta [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

marklar2012: [Fark user image 425x303]
???


Uh, no, this advice:
 
kudayta [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

kudayta: marklar2012: [Fark user image 425x303]
???

Uh, no, this advice:


I mean this advice:
The Simpsons - Isotopes Bandwagoner
Youtube miQm1lcsCSk
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
You know, if you want to off yourself, then do it. Don't pose, don't come up with scenarios where someone else is going to be your executioner because you're too much of a coward to do it yourself. Don't chew on the barrel. Just stick the damn barrel in, and enjoy the taste for a second before you head off to the Hereafter.

Your decision to go out. Not exactly the best choice in most cases, but then again I'm not the sort to go out without a struggle, but you decide you want to kill yourself, just get to it. Don't involve others. Don't make a huge mess. Just have the decency to go with some damn dignity.

Your killing yourself like this just means that you have had zero luck making an impression, and going out in a 'blaze of glory' isn't going to impress anyone. Not your wife. Not your kids. Not your neighbors. Not even the cause that you claim to lurve so much that YOU'LL DIE FOR IT, AND SEE A BUNCH OF OTHER INNOCENT PEOPLE DIE FOR IT TOO! It just means that you're going to despised for being so pathetic that you thought that going out with a tantrum was a good idea.

Just put the f*cker to your temple and do everyone around you a favor by keeping the mess down.
 
HedlessChickn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Still alive?

Still white.

FTA: In total, three men and one woman were arrested Friday night, along with two vehicles which were also impounded to be processed for possible evidence.

Richard Platt, 42, for investigation of possession of a weapon by a previous offender, possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute (two counts), and a warrant from another jurisdiction.

Gabriel Rodriguez, 48, for investigation of possession of a weapon by a previous offender, possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute.

Ricardo Rodriguez, 44, for investigation of possession of a weapon by a previous offender.

Kanoelehua Serikawa, 43, for investigation of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, and a warrant from another jurisdiction.---

Might wanna rethink that.
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Suspect#1 Hey, i just divorced, wanna go out big way?
Suspect#2; Sure, why not
Suspect#3: Wait for me, Johnny!
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

LewDux: Suspect#1 Hey, i just divorced, wanna go out big way?
Suspect#2; Sure, why not
Suspect#3: Wait for me, Johnny!

Kanoelehua Serikawa: I'll bring the druuugs...
 
tennyson
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
If they hadn't all had watran
 
valenumr
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
You know you farked up when they are holding you on drug possession in Denver.
 
tennyson
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
If they hadn't all had warrants and a ton of drugs, there would have been nothing to arrest them for until they began shooting. I'm sure the gun fans are busily coming up with reasons why this arrest is an outrage by the gun grabbers. (I'm sure they all start by declaring 1,000 rounds to be just a tiny fraction of their own hoard.)
 
VictoryCabal
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Remember, stopping these guys before the shooting is the worst violation of rights in the history of the country. You have to wait until after they've killed a bunch of people before considering that maybe they shouldn't have guns.

I'm sure all the dead people would agree it's only fair.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

tennyson: If they hadn't all had warrants and a ton of drugs, there would have been nothing to arrest them for until they began shooting. I'm sure the gun fans are busily coming up with reasons why this arrest is an outrage by the gun grabbers. (I'm sure they all start by declaring 1,000 rounds to be just a tiny fraction of their own hoard.)


Or the drugs were conveniently "found" in the room. Cop plants and cop math.
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

tennyson: If they hadn't all had warrants and a ton of drugs, there would have been nothing to arrest them for until they began shooting. I'm sure the gun fans are busily coming up with reasons why this arrest is an outrage by the gun grabbers. (I'm sure they all start by declaring 1,000 rounds to be just a tiny fraction of their own hoard.)


PoLItiCs TaB Is oVEr tHeRe
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Look, I hate the ASG unis as much as anyone else, but really?
 
valenumr
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

tennyson: If they hadn't all had warrants and a ton of drugs, there would have been nothing to arrest them for until they began shooting. I'm sure the gun fans are busily coming up with reasons why this arrest is an outrage by the gun grabbers. (I'm sure they all start by declaring 1,000 rounds to be just a tiny fraction of their own hoard.)


No sane person condones this. Take it for what you will.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

little big man: One of the suspects arrested Friday night had posted a message on Facebook referencing a recent divorce and saying he was going to "go out in a big way," according to the multiple law enforcement sources.

Now she'll get his guns in the divorce as well.


Ain't it great that mentally stable people like this guy are allowed to be heavily armed? Yay 2nd Amendment! It really protects freedom!
 
valenumr
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
And everything will get tossed because expectation of privacy? Or they're just idiots and forgot the "do not disturb" thingy.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: You know, if you want to off yourself, then do it. Don't pose, don't come up with scenarios where someone else is going to be your executioner because you're too much of a coward to do it yourself. Don't chew on the barrel. Just stick the damn barrel in, and enjoy the taste for a second before you head off to the Hereafter.

Your decision to go out. Not exactly the best choice in most cases, but then again I'm not the sort to go out without a struggle, but you decide you want to kill yourself, just get to it. Don't involve others. Don't make a huge mess. Just have the decency to go with some damn dignity.

Your killing yourself like this just means that you have had zero luck making an impression, and going out in a 'blaze of glory' isn't going to impress anyone. Not your wife. Not your kids. Not your neighbors. Not even the cause that you claim to lurve so much that YOU'LL DIE FOR IT, AND SEE A BUNCH OF OTHER INNOCENT PEOPLE DIE FOR IT TOO! It just means that you're going to despised for being so pathetic that you thought that going out with a tantrum was a good idea.

Just put the f*cker to your temple and do everyone around you a favor by keeping the mess down.


Go on ahead and get it over with
Find you a bridge and take a jump.
Just make sure you do it right the first time
Cause nothing's worse than a suicide chump.

-Zappa
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

ThatGuyFromTheInternet: tennyson: If they hadn't all had warrants and a ton of drugs, there would have been nothing to arrest them for until they began shooting. I'm sure the gun fans are busily coming up with reasons why this arrest is an outrage by the gun grabbers. (I'm sure they all start by declaring 1,000 rounds to be just a tiny fraction of their own hoard.)

PoLItiCs TaB Is oVEr tHeRe


Yeah, nobody was even injured. It's a little too soon to talk about changing gun laws. But you know if we make gun laws less restrictive then a good guy down the hall could have stopped this whole thing before the cops even arrived.
 
evilsofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
This is not the hotel maid trifecta I am looking for.
 
leeksfromchichis
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
That's less than 100 per gun.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ less than a minute ago  

HedlessChickn: I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Still alive?

Still white.
FTA: In total, three men and one woman were arrested Friday night, along with two vehicles which were also impounded to be processed for possible evidence.

Richard Platt, 42, for investigation of possession of a weapon by a previous offender, possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute (two counts), and a warrant from another jurisdiction.

Gabriel Rodriguez, 48, for investigation of possession of a weapon by a previous offender, possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute.

Ricardo Rodriguez, 44, for investigation of possession of a weapon by a previous offender.

Kanoelehua Serikawa, 43, for investigation of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, and a warrant from another jurisdiction.---

Might wanna rethink that.


I could see a Proud Boy connection there...maybe.

Then again, this might just be a group of mid-level meth distribution types.
 
GrymReeper
‘’ less than a minute ago  
What the issue?
/well regulated militia
//tactical
///I'm sure the drugs were stimulants to keep them alert in case of attacks
 
