 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The News & Observer (NC))   Bug zapper turns into vision zapper after wrong light bulb is installed   (newsobserver.com) divider line
11
    More: Scary  
•       •       •

492 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 Jul 2021 at 3:25 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



11 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Pinnacle Point [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I thought bug zappers just attracted more bugs to the nearby than it kills.
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My Eyes! The Goggles Do Nothing! (The Simpsons)
Youtube PWFF7ecArBk
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pinnacle Point: I thought bug zappers just attracted more bugs to the nearby than it kills.


If you want to get rid of bugs in your back yard then buy a bug zapper for your neighbor.
 
nytmare
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Dim bulb installs bright bulb, doesn't see the problem.
 
Binklord
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Yall left wing bastards can  die. Trump forever!!!!
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Access Denied
You don't have permission to access "http://www.newsobserver.com/news/loca​l/article252702078.html?" on this server.
Reference #18.3ead3c17.1625989568.1274e803

/shrug
 
leeksfromchichis
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Pinnacle Point: I thought bug zappers just attracted more bugs to the nearby than it kills.


They also attract the wrong kind of bugs AND scattered bacteria from the bug guts everywhere.
 
Lurk Who's Talking
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Mock26: Pinnacle Point: I thought bug zappers just attracted more bugs to the nearby than it kills.

If you want to get rid of bugs in your back yard then buy a bug zapper for your neighbor.


Nephew works for a pest control company & gave us very similar advice two days ago. Hmmm.
 
robodog
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Sounds like someone installed a UVC disinfectant bulb instead of a UVA bug attracting bulb, they're lucky all they got was some minor temporary vision problems, those things can cook skin and cause permanent vision loss.

If I was the employees I'd keep a copy of the workman's compensation paperwork and if I developed premature cataracts I'd file against the state.
 
phishrace
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Easy solution for a problem like this.

media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
SimonElectric
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Ouch! I've had UV eye burns. It was either a case of too long an exposure or the UV goggles where mismatched for the source and I had just lucked out in the past.  It like having sand in your eyes for days. No fun. Would not wish it on anyone.
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.