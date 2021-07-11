 Skip to content
 
(HotHardware)   Looks like all of those PS4s and GPUs none of us can buy have been found   (hothardware.com) divider line
18
isamudyson [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Hope you don't have any designs on a new laptop with a 30-series card as they were getting tough to get too. Now even HD are being used for mining (proof of stake vs proof of work). Hopefully though, with officials in China & Eastern Europe starting to crack down on illegal mining shops, the supply issue with ease a bit. Some miners are already selling off their GPUs at a not horrific price (granted, it was in lots of 100 but for some big resellers that would be worth the cost).  

Just wait until they start using iPhones or Samsung Galaxy phones to mine with.
 
WoodyHayes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I remember having a conversation with a buddy who was convinced that the North Koreans had some super missile due to components of the then newfangled PS2 in them that the North Koreans had hoarded. I couldn't get him to understand that my then still newish computer could blow the PS2 out of the water on any conceivable benchmark. The North Koreans had a shiatload of PS2 components and we were beyond farked.

Good guy, though.
 
Gillmartin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But watering a golf course in the middle of the desert is perfectly fine...?
 
GreenSun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
These gpu slavers need to be publicly executed by the government or made to perform their mining operations in actual caves. Force them to mine diamonds at the north pole while naked.
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought they were stuck in the Suez Canal for the past three months with the garden gnomes.
 
Pextor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let me know when the seized equipment auction is. I see good deals to be had.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

There were scare stories in the news around the time of the PS2 launch saying that it was such a powerful supercomputer that hostile governments would buy them quietly then use them somehow as weapons components.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pextor: Let me know when the seized equipment auction is. I see good deals to be had.


If I didn't already have a PS4 I'd be eyeing my hoarded air miles.
They should be enough for a trip (+$100).
But calculate that, plus hotel in a country I'm not too enthusiastic to visit plus actual cost of purchase, might as well look on eBay.
 
valenumr
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

If the norks are building missiles with off the shelf computers, we'll be fine. That's really not how any hardened real-time systems work at all.
 
baorao
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
are PS4s at a premium? Because I have one that's just been used as a Blu Ray player with a terrible remote.

I just assumed everyone was investing their efforts into tracking down PS5s.
 
Cyrene Valantion
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I still prefer the term 'hash farm' for these.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
PS4's?
 
jso2897
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Gillmartin: But watering a golf course in the middle of the desert is perfectly fine...?


No. Whataboutism is perfectly stupid.
Pointing out the existence of one bad, stupid thing does not justify the existence of some other bad, stupid thing.
You see, bad, stupid things are bad and stupid - and the fewer we have of them, overall, the better.
 
Vern
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

And yet Iraq, North Korea, Iran, and other countries the US had tech embargos on were buying an assload of them. This has been proven.

They couldn't buy computers, chips, or components from US companies, or other countries with embargos, so they went with PS2s. Best they could get. Whether or not it benefitted them is another question, but it did happen.
 
VictoryCabal
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
"Enslaving"? Oh, come on.
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

isamudyson: Hope you don't have any designs on a new laptop with a 30-series card as they were getting tough to get too. Now even HD are being used for mining (proof of stake vs proof of work). Hopefully though, with officials in China & Eastern Europe starting to crack down on illegal mining shops, the supply issue with ease a bit. Some miners are already selling off their GPUs at a not horrific price (granted, it was in lots of 100 but for some big resellers that would be worth the cost).  

Just wait until they start using iPhones or Samsung Galaxy phones to mine with.


How is it worth the cost, when the units being sold have been running at full tilt, 24/7 with questionable cooling and particulate control? Those cards are worthless to gamers.
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Microcenter had am MSI 3080 fall day yesterday. I am holding out for a EVGA card since it would fit in my case as is. Anything other brand of AIB card and I need a new case.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

You're thinking of the PS3. They were touting it ad the most advanced console ever (remember the "emotion chip"?)
 
