Farktography Theme of Farktography Contest No. 845: "A Bridge Too Far".
Elsinore [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
Welcome to Farktography!

This Week's Theme: A Bridge Too Far

Description: Show us bridges of all kinds.

We ask that before submitting your photos you read and adhere to the following submission rules, including but not limited to the following:
- Submissions must be photographs; screen captures do not count as photographs.
- You must be the original photographer of your entry. Do not submit anyone else's photography as your own.
- You are only allowed to enter a photograph once. Do not submit the same photo to another contest later.
- You may enter 3 photos in each contest as long as each photo is of a different composition.
- Please post each photo separately so they can be voted for individually.

Please note:
The overarching ideal behind Farktography is that image corrections are acceptable, while adding or removing elements in the image (e.g. removing telephone poles, adding Elvis) is not acceptable. Levels, curves, contrast, saturation, crop, and black-and-white conversion tools may be used judiciously, but not to cartoonish or unrealistic extremes. Avoid applying artistic filters for the purpose of mimicking film, tilt-shift, toy camera, etc type effects. HDR and panorama stitching either in-camera or in post processing are not allowed unless specified for a particular theme (true multiple exposures done in-camera are acceptable, however). See the rules for more information on acceptable modifications, or check in at the Farktography Forums.

Legal: All photographers submitting photos to this contest are the legal copyright holders for the photos submitted and the photos are not to be considered free for any other use without written consent from the submitting photographers.
- Drop by the Farktography Forum on Fark (new window) or or Farktography.com (for chatting, critique, techtalk and so on)
- Check stats or review whether you've used a photo before at Bibliostats .
 
dstanley [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size

I took this shot of the bridge in Hastings, MN just because it looks so much like the bridge at Arnhem.
 
dstanley [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size


Forgive me if this bit of history isn't allowed. The following is from an article on the Hinckley, MN, fire of 1894:

Just beyond the town a bridge stood 150 feet above the Kettle River. As Barry approached it, he saw that it was afire from one bank to the other. That seemed to be the end of the Eastern Minnesota emergency train. But, incredibly, M. W. W. Jesmer and W. W. Damuth, the bridge watchmen, had stayed by their post. "For God's sake, go on!" Jesmer screamed to Barry through a storm of falling sparks. "You can cross it now and it will go down in five minutes." Barry ran the train across the trestle. He was no more than two thousand feet clear of it when the east end collapsed into the river.
 
dstanley [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size

Jay Cooke State Park, MN, swinging bridge.
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Delta Ponds Pedestrian Bridge

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Cross if you dare

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TheHighlandHowler [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Hudson River, Albany, NY
 
Driedsponge [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Driedsponge [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Downtown Rochester, NY.  The center section of the bridge is actually an old water bridge feeding an obsolete section of the Erie Canal.
 
Driedsponge [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CiliarySpasm [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
i.postimg.ccView Full Size
 
CiliarySpasm [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Covered bridge at Conner Prairie (Fishers, IN)
 
CiliarySpasm [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
i.postimg.ccView Full Size

Exterior of the Imperial Star Destroyer bridge.
/yes, the model used for filming
 
Elsinore [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Former vehicle traffic bridge repurposed as a pedestrian bridge
Fark user imageView Full Size

Foot Bridge by Elsinore, on Flickr
 
Elsinore [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Girl Scout Bridging Badges marking changes of rank/level from middle school age through end of high school.
Fark user imageView Full Size

Girl Scout Bridging Badges by Elsinore, on Flickr
 
gorrck [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Andy Warhol Bridge, Pittsburgh
 
gorrck [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Bridge near Sligachan, Isle of Skye
Link to larger: https://flic.kr/p/r5Zxu6
 
gorrck [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Tower Bridge and Shard
 
tfarmer001
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Goonies never say die!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
reddfrogg
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Bridge over a creek in Telluride CO.
 
tfarmer001
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Navajo Bridge
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tfarmer001
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fog rolls in over the Clark, Kennedy, and Lincoln bridges in Louisville.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
reddfrogg
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Bridge over the Colorado River in Grand Junction
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Sydney Harbor with the Opera House in background.
 
reddfrogg
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Natural Bridge,Arches Ntl Park
 
