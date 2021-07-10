 Skip to content
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Look, seriously, the warranty on my 2002 Honda Accord was in grave danger of expiring earlier this year. Some feller kept calling me to let me know. I'm sure glad I heard him out--when a man calls you on the phone, "Steve" in New York City, in my case, welp, you hear him out and give him a chance. I told Steve I didn't think I had a warranty, since I bought the car at an auction and it had a strong fishy smell inside. Nonsense, Steve said, in his funny  New York accent (sounded kinda Indian to me). For $1200 I could extend my warranty another six years. Well Shee-it, I mean, it only cost me $235 at the insurance company post hurricane auction and the radio, horn, dashboard lights, speedometer and sometimes the alternator don't work, but it gets me from the trailer to the Kum & Go where I graveyard four nights a week. Usually.

Well, Steve, I says--and here's where I got smart--Steve, I've never seen $1200 in my life, but I can give you $40 a week for the next six years. And he said okay! Ha! I pulled one over on him. I know how to make a damn deal. I got my Hondor Warranty mailed to me (i didn't know they changed the spelling of the company either), but Steve keeps getting mixed up and trying to take $1200 out of my account--jokes on him, I ain't got shiat in that account (or any account). I cash my checks at the Kum & Go, $165 a week after taxes, garnishments, child support and restitution to that biatch Sandy aftern I accidentally stoled her car and wrecked when I was high as f*ck with Randy the meth head.

Anyway, Steve stopped calling when I got the phone cut off.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
A: you signed up for Facebook

Its worse than that. Someone with your contact information signed up with Facebook and Fb helped themselves to that persons entire contact list. It seems we need some sort of regulation that prevents companies like Facebook from collecting contact information for anyone other than the person who is signing up.
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
privacy campaign group Noyb,

Finally some honest naming.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

fragMasterFlash: A: you signed up for Facebook

Its worse than that. Someone with your contact information signed up with Facebook and Fb helped themselves to that persons entire contact list. It seems we need some sort of regulation that prevents companies like Facebook from collecting contact information for anyone other than the person who is signing up.


Yeah. I've never given FB my phone number and yet there it is. They populated it somehow.
 
Sarah Jessica Farker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size


You're in the phone book. Big deal.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I tried creating a work account using my office number, address, email, etc.  Facebook accepted it, but then locked it 5 minutes later because I didn't provide my personal addresses or contact information, and they didn't accept work ID cards as valid.  But after that, I started getting telemarketer calls that always hung up on me.  They were different from the usual scammers that target museums and government offices, and I swear that they were the same numbers that targeted my old phone for fake auto warranties.  The fake warranty calls to my cell phone and those no-voice office phone slowed down at the same time, and I am sure Facebook sold my office number even though I never had a permanent account.  Those calls didn't happen before I tried creating an office Facebook account.
 
StaleCoffee
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Uh oh. Looks like it's no longer safe to just post your phone number on the Internet.
 
ieerto
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
My number was immune from telemarketers -until- I put it into a government website form for some volunteer initiative I wanted to be a part of.

I figure FOIA made it accessible. Yay for transparency in government and protecting the American consumer yada yada
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: I tried creating a work account using my office number, address, email, etc.  Facebook accepted it, but then locked it 5 minutes later because I didn't provide my personal addresses or contact information, and they didn't accept work ID cards as valid.  But after that, I started getting telemarketer calls that always hung up on me.  They were different from the usual scammers that target museums and government offices, and I swear that they were the same numbers that targeted my old phone for fake auto warranties.  The fake warranty calls to my cell phone and those no-voice office phone slowed down at the same time, and I am sure Facebook sold my office number even though I never had a permanent account.  Those calls didn't happen before I tried creating an office Facebook account.


I created one last week just to have a "dead" account for anonymous authentication somewhere else. They needed nothing beyond a disposable email address.

A) did it via the web
B) just kept pressing "skip"

/Never, ever use the app
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I sold it to the highest bidder because I'm too lazy to read the Terms of Service?

Duhh...
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

BafflerMeal: I created one last week just to have a "dead" account for anonymous authentication somewhere else. They needed nothing beyond a disposable email address.

A) did it via the web
B) just kept pressing "skip"

/Never, ever use the app

I created one last week just to have a "dead" account for anonymous authentication somewhere else. They needed nothing beyond a disposable email address.

A) did it via the web
B) just kept pressing "skip"

/Never, ever use the app


I used my desktop computer, not an app.  I guess the system freaked out over the address being a government building?
 
cheap_thoughts
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
My cellphone number has been in the white pages for the last 15 years and I can't figure out why. Search my name and zip code, and it's like a dang phone book. I think it's T-Mobiles fault because this was before I had Facebook.
 
DerAppie
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Sarah Jessica Farker: You're in the phone book. Big deal.

You're in the phone book. Big deal.


Things have changed though.

Being in the phonebook with a landline meant people could reach you when you were at home. With mobile phones they can reach you everywhere.
 
oldtaku
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I have a separate main phone number that I give out to everyone - I've had it for 20 years, it's thoroughly facebooked even though I'm not dumb enough to be on Facebook.  There are lots of other people who also sell your phone number - banks, utilities, the government, anyone basically.

I just ignore any calls on that old number (the phone is silenced) and use an SMS forwarder app to forward the texts to my new 'real' number, which I only give to close friends and family.  And since the SMS gets forwarded, all the verification texts get forwarded as well. I've been doing this for three years so far, and it works very well, no spam at all on the new number other than the forwarded occasional spam text to the old number (once a week or so).  But the vast majority of spam is voice, and I never get any of it.

Of course it's ludicrous that I need to do this at all, but this is the corporate hellhole we live in.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: I used my desktop computer, not an app.  I guess the system freaked out over the address being a government building?

I created one last week just to have a "dead" account for anonymous authentication somewhere else. They needed nothing beyond a disposable email address.

A) did it via the web
B) just kept pressing "skip"

/Never, ever use the app

I used my desktop computer, not an app.  I guess the system freaked out over the address being a government building?


It's possible. I may also have different laws around my account with the EU GDPR laws. This fb doesn't even have a pic.

If you are super keen on it, try a VPN service to Europe and get a European anonymous email address as the base. Might work.
 
