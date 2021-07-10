 Skip to content
 
(KTLA Los Angeles)   "If you work on the top 12 floors, stay home. If you work on floors 1-16...meh, you'll be fine"   (ktla.com) divider line
    More: Florida, Miami-Dade County, Florida, Miami, North Miami, Florida, Surfside, Florida, Miami-Dade County Courthouse, Courthouse, Courthouses, engineering firm  
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"It's astounding the pace at which they're working in getting that rubble out of there," he said.

Yeah, you're all doing a bang up job.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
One hurricane could probably make it topple.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"In addition, it advised officials to remove heavy items such as books, office supplies and sandbags that were stored on upper floors."

Um, I'm just asking questions here, but who stores sandbags on the top floor?
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
An engineering firm that examined the 28-story courthouse recommended that it undergo immediate structural repairs and that floors 16 and above be closed....All courthouse employees, including those who work on lower floors, will return to working from home,

Desantis expected to outlaw remotely-operated courthouses shortly.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Aw. It would have made such a wonderful metaphor if it had collapsed.

/ while empty of people. I'm not a monster.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

koder: An engineering firm that examined the 28-story courthouse recommended that it undergo immediate structural repairs and that floors 16 and above be closed....All courthouse employees, including those who work on lower floors, will return to working from home,

Desantis expected to outlaw remotely-operated courthouses shortly.


Naw. DeSantis will just get rid of engineer licensing requirements. Something a out 'Increasing competition' and 'freak accident.' What do engineers know anyway? Bunch fraking nerds going on about Force, angles, and math. Who do they think they are? Some sort of Jedi? Able to predict the future?
 
casual disregard
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Are there any buildings in Florida not in imminent danger of collapse?

We've built tall structures elsewhere. What is it about Florida that is causing this?
 
LrdPhoenix
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

KarmicDisaster: "In addition, it advised officials to remove heavy items such as books, office supplies and sandbags that were stored on upper floors."

Um, I'm just asking questions here, but who stores sandbags on the top floor?


Well, the outside maximum estimation of sea level rise due to global warming is ~100 meters, so I suppose they're just trying to be prepared for the future.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

casual disregard: Are there any buildings in Florida not in imminent danger of collapse?

We've built tall structures elsewhere. What is it about Florida that is causing this?


This is what an engineer looks like in Florida:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mark Ratner
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

casual disregard: Are there any buildings in Florida not in imminent danger of collapse?

We've built tall structures elsewhere. What is it about Florida that is causing this?


I blame the Jews, thermite, and Alex Rodriguez.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

casual disregard: Are there any buildings in Florida not in imminent danger of collapse?

We've built tall structures elsewhere. What is it about Florida that is causing this?


From some quick looking: depleting aquifer, ground shifting, and sinkholes.

Studies as far back as 2008. Long reads
 
TorpedoOrca [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Look at all these new jobs created by ending job-killing regulations
 
Ow! That was my feelings!
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

casual disregard: Are there any buildings in Florida not in imminent danger of collapse?

We've built tall structures elsewhere. What is it about Florida that is causing this?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OrionXVI
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

casual disregard: Are there any buildings in Florida not in imminent danger of collapse?

We've built tall structures elsewhere. What is it about Florida that is causing this?


Ignorance (passing laws that state less upkeep), neglect (the building in this case is almost 100 years old whereas the building that collapsed was 40 years old and as buildings age, they require more upkeep that they aren't getting), and deterioration due to saltwater (notorious for eating concrete and steel).

From what I gathered from the article, everyone in the building is going back to work from home.  Floors 17 thru 28 will be locked and no one will be allowed to enter out of concern that it'll collapse until key structural issues are fixed.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 minute ago  

KarmicDisaster: "In addition, it advised officials to remove heavy items such as books, office supplies and sandbags that were stored on upper floors."

Um, I'm just asking questions here, but who stores sandbags on the top floor?


Someone with experience as an Army Lieutenant.
 
