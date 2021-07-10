 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   It's Episode 10 of Noise Factor and we're celebrating with listener requests that came from Farkers You wanted it, you're going to get it Also a cover of Inna-Gadda-Da-Vida, and more. Show starts @ 11 PM ET   (bigeradio.com) divider line
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Thank you modmins!!
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
'Standing' by...
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Thank you, my friend!
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
simpsons the garden of Eden
Youtube 8K7OZIe6bp0


Can the cover beat the Springfield Western Presbylutheran Church organist?
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
MrsRT "You made me listen to that for our shout out & I didn't hear a thing..."

The long suffering RT " Well, you did fall asleep halfway through the show..."
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I think that is one of the better Simpsons side jokes.
/A friend said the drummer could find the stage without help when he saw Iron Butterfly.
//Bushy is still alive at 75 and after 5 decades of being a rock and roll drummer
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HAHAHAHA!!!


Well, at least you heard it.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Someone turn off the lights.  We're done here.

/*shakes tiny fist*
 
Chimpy McSquirrel [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Big save by Phillip for T&T.
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I f*cking LOVE Part Chimp.
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Lord Bear

godiluvbeer
 
Quick and Dirty [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Once again we sit here in the night. We few. We mighty.

Once again we rage into the spoils of war, full of piss & vinegar.

Once again we listen to Noise Factor, and a tectonic shift of awesome happens.
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Aw shucks!
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

The Columbia House Records story was inspired in part because of you.

Hope you liked it.
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
But does the Slayer cover of "Inna-Gadda-Da-Vida" include "God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen?"
 
Quick and Dirty [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

:)

I loved your story time just now, building up with the CD player from your friend and the Columbia House Records and the whole thing into Ministry.

This really is a joy, man -- you're kicking ass & taking names!
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Hahaha!!
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
If nobody else raises their hand, I'll claim giving you the CD player way back when

/technically there is a greater than zero chance of it as I 'have' been to Calgary at one point during your lifetime
//(we just won't tell him that it was around 1982ish, well before the invention of the CD let alone the Walkman)
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

I heard the 17:05-minute version the day it was released. I've heard it countless times since. I never noticed the Christmas music.

If you know of 'reaction' videos on YouTube where people play a song and react to it (e.g. TwinsTheNewTrend hearing "In the Air Tonight") this is where I discovered that bit:


First Listen to Iron Butterfly - In a Gadda Da Vida (REACTION)
Youtube sMnfsJDP3m0
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

WOW!!

I'm gonna check that out.
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

And I have your latest suggestion. Checked them out yesterday.

Very awesome.

They will be played.
 
Lord Bear [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Ooh!  An actual name drop... neat.

This is the second request I ever got on the radio.  The first was Baltimora - Tarzan Boy in 1985. Just a bit of a difference.
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

I live to give.
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Earlier I was talking about discovering bands on YouTube....this was in my history.

I revisited it after your recommend and I was like "OH YEAH!!"

And yes, Slift, these guys are fantastic!
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Harumph, you give them a specific call out both right there & on the ... er ... air, but we who sit here for the whole hour get a generic "And all the peons at Fark.com..."  Harumph I say to you good sir...harumph indeed

Fark user imageView Full Size


/of course now you're sort of obligated to go find that song I suggested the other night & at least listen to it
//you should like it
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Ooops, should have refreshed after that fingertip diarrhea
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Er, my fingertip diarrhea specifically
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
INSIDE SCOOP FOR MY FARKER FRIENDS


I do most of my recording on Sundays, but I usually work at least 1 week ahead of schedule, sometimes more.

But everything that Farkers have recommended has been GOLD.

So you get preferential treatment above any other request I get.


And go over to Facebook and 'like' the page!
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Like we're going to trust you with our real names... let alone let everyone we know that we actually talk to a ... Canadian ... ewww

/unless you're sending a pizza out to everyone, then I may go find you on FB
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Maybe not on the show, but in your official thread...

{evil cackle}

Air Supply - All Out Of Love (Official Video)
Youtube JWdZEumNRmI
 
Quick and Dirty [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
But I like Air Supply.  :(
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Another fun way to wrap up the weekend (at the moment ours are Fri/Sat).  So, now that hockey's over, see you in a week.
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Thanks man!!

Say hi to your wife for me.
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Great show! Thanks!

/I like Air Supply, too...
//but then, I like almost everything.
 
