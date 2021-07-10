 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(TuneIn)   On Paul's Memory Bank (8PM EDT) Connie needs to get Madison High straightened out for Safety Week, Liz & Iris are fed up with the boys golfing every weekend and Lois, tired of Clark getting all the glory, decides to pay a Nazi agent a visit   (tunein.com) divider line
13
    More: Live  
•       •       •

123 clicks; posted to Main » on 10 Jul 2021 at 7:30 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



13 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
On tap for Paul's Memory Bank tonight

Our Miss Brooks - School Safety Advisor - 10/16/49 - It's Safety Week at Madison High and being the school safety advisor it's up to Connie to deal with all the little safety issues, like a busted elevator and the students wanting to set off firecrackers at a rally.

My Favorite Husband - Husbands' Hobbies - 4/9/50 - . Liz and Iris get fed up with the boys going golfing on the weekends so they plant some cigar butts around the house to make them jealous.

Superman - The Mechanical Man - Parts 6 to 10 -  12/31/41 to 1/9/42 -  "Star girl reporter" Lois Lane overhears Clark and Perry White talking about the plans of the Yellow Mask and a Nazi spy to build an army of mechanical men using stolen plans and, being tired of Clark getting all the glory, decides to take matters into her own hands by visiting the two criminals in their Metropolis penthouse headquarters, with predictable results.
 
feckingmorons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I look forward to these!
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'Standing' by...
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Breaking in a new laptop tonight.  Not really sure if I want to sit outside, the sun is out and the lounge chair is probably dried out by now.  Sophie might like it.
 
Lorelle [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Good evening!
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Yeah, Sophie and I are sitting outside.
 
Lorelle [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Lorelle [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
nla.gov.auView Full Size
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Oooooo, rubber fan blades. Wonder if it will pass a 'locked rotor' test.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Pull my finger, er, put your finger in the fan. Fear is the mindkiller....
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Ow! My balls, um cane!
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
He landed on Rosalyn Shays.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Jello, Everyone!

(Yum yum yum, yum yum yum)
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.