(WRAL)   It was wise to not taunt the dynamite office building for the last 26 years   (wral.com) divider line
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
...those meddling kids........
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did Dynamite monkey forget about it?
 
Eravior
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tried to find out more but only came up with this link to the article.

Fark user imageView Full Size

The article itself.
Fark user imageView Full Size



Some great reporting there.
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"An unexploded stick of dynamite from 1995..."
"An exploded stick of dynamite was found..."

Apparently deciding on one story and sticking to it 'is' that hard.

/granted, there probably wouldn't be that much of a fuss made over a 25 year old exploded stick/little bits of paper
 
Mr.Man
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rhank God it wasn't Happy Fun Ball.
 
whatisaidwas [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Recoil Therapy: "An unexploded stick of dynamite from 1995..."
"An exploded stick of dynamite was found..."

Apparently deciding on one story and sticking to it 'is' that hard.

/granted, there probably wouldn't be that much of a fuss made over a 25 year old exploded stick/little bits of paper


So asplodey or unasplodey?
 
jsmilky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
would u need to call the bomb squad to remove it?
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

jsmilky: would u need to call the bomb squad to remove it?


Potentially if it was ratty and farked up enough that you weren't sure if it was exploded or just raggedy-ass or what
 
melfunction [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
An Alfred Nobel prize. The internet says it's unstable.
 
chewynathan2
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Jimmy Walker wanted for questioning.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

whatisaidwas: Recoil Therapy: "An unexploded stick of dynamite from 1995..."
"An exploded stick of dynamite was found..."

Apparently deciding on one story and sticking to it 'is' that hard.

/granted, there probably wouldn't be that much of a fuss made over a 25 year old exploded stick/little bits of paper

So asplodey or unasplodey?


They thought it was flammable, but they MSDS said it was inflammable.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

OkieDookie: whatisaidwas: Recoil Therapy: "An unexploded stick of dynamite from 1995..."
"An exploded stick of dynamite was found..."

Apparently deciding on one story and sticking to it 'is' that hard.

/granted, there probably wouldn't be that much of a fuss made over a 25 year old exploded stick/little bits of paper

So asplodey or unasplodey?

They thought it was flammable, but they MSDS said it was inflammable.


So you're telling me Artz was wrong about nitroglycerin being temperamental?

That said... Artz unavailable for comment.
 
40 degree day
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Petey4335: OkieDookie: whatisaidwas: Recoil Therapy: "An unexploded stick of dynamite from 1995..."
"An exploded stick of dynamite was found..."

Apparently deciding on one story and sticking to it 'is' that hard.

/granted, there probably wouldn't be that much of a fuss made over a 25 year old exploded stick/little bits of paper

So asplodey or unasplodey?

They thought it was flammable, but they MSDS said it was inflammable.

So you're telling me Artz was wrong about nitroglycerin being temperamental?

That said... Artz unavailable for comment.


I guess the dynamite was... Lost.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Recoil Therapy: "An unexploded stick of dynamite from 1995..."
"An exploded stick of dynamite was found..."

Apparently deciding on one story and sticking to it 'is' that hard.

/granted, there probably wouldn't be that much of a fuss made over a 25 year old exploded stick/little bits of paper


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
