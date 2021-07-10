 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   Beer company has vaccination ad. Conservatives say they've lost their moral rudder   (nordot.app) divider line
24
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"Some uploaded videos of themselves opening bottles of the brewer's namesake lager and pouring it down their kitchen sinks in protest."

The typical idiocy of Repuglicans / Avaxxers punching themselves in the face.
 
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Some uploaded videos of themselves opening bottles of the brewer's namesake lager and pouring it down their kitchen sinks in protest.

Ah yes, the old "destroy the thing you paid for in protest against the manufacturer" tactic. Never fails.
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Heineken | The Night is Young
Youtube akxfPV-A_C0
The ad.
 
Chariset [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Now that's a meme I've not heard in a long time, a long time.
 
RaceDTruck [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Heineken triggers anti-vax snowflakes.  Good to know.  Time to stock the fridge.
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait till they find out Budweiser is owned by a foreign country.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Every other brewer should make their own version of the same ad.
 
Twilight Farkle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Every other brewer should make their own version of the same ad.



...with the same music, not only is it still catchy as fark, but all royalties go to a good cause.

RIP, https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sylvest​e​r_(singer)
 
culebra
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
waxbeans
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
FML I got to buy some Heineken, and I don't like it's taste. fark.
 
ArkAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Maybe they should talk to the Dutch about that
 
Skeleton Man
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Rednecks don't farking drink Heineken. It's $2 more than Budweiser and they can't afford it.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Get your shots and then get your shots.

fredbox [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I'd be happy to not sell my product to morons.
 
KidKorporate
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Trump!
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Oh a twitter boycott, those are the worst. I guess they'll be going out of business now.
 
casual disregard
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: "Some uploaded videos of themselves opening bottles of the brewer's namesake lager and pouring it down their kitchen sinks in protest."

The typical idiocy of Repuglicans / Avaxxers punching themselves in the face.


Purchasing Heineken is a mistake.

Pouring it down the drain is just plain ignorant.

You piss it down the drain.
 
Ow! That was my feelings!
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
yeah, NSFW

lester explains the dutch rudder
Youtube yGUuugNEUcU
 
Skeleton Man
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

waxbeans: FML I got to buy some Heineken, and I don't like it's taste. fark.


It's all I drink. A lot of people say they don't like its "skunky" taste but that's actually what I like about it. Plus I have GERD and it somehow helps with that immensely. Not nearly as well as The Hemperor, which knocked it out entirely, but New Belgium had to go and stop making that.
 
ababyatemydingo
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/akxfPV-A​_C0?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1] The ad.


That one old dude at the end of the ad can sure bust a move!
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Oh no. The antivaxxers are boycotting. Whatever will we do?
 
Petite Mel
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Skeleton Man: Plus I have GERD


/sorry
 
Saturn5
‘’ less than a minute ago  
To be fair, I don't want political ads from a beer company, and sadly, vaccination has become a political issue.  That said, a beer ad for vaccination is no more likely to change my opinion than one for a political candidate or ballot referendum.
 
