(SFGate)   Who ordered the "Consequences of my own actions" ?   (sfgate.com)
24
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

solokumba: [Fark user image 291x377]

At the same time I saw an article asking if you would eat leftover meals for $5.

https://www.sfgate.com/food/article/F​o​od-waste-app-TooGoodToGo-saves-leftove​rs-sf-16302119.php
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Castleman... refused to sign [a month-to-month lease] when he saw the new terms. Among the conditions ... were stipulations that there be "no further publicity related to the business, of any kind, regarding mask wearing or vaccinations, and business will comply with any orders, laws, or mandates of government,"

At the core of this is something far more sinister about the right wing cult: they get you dependant on being part of the cult by rewarding bad behavior, making you behave irrationally to the point of making self-destructive business and personal decisions, pushing you further into the cult and making it more difficult to break from it.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Well now that is going to be a very expensive "find out" isn't it, Mr Fark-Around?
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

koder: Castleman... refused to sign [a month-to-month lease] when he saw the new terms. Among the conditions ... were stipulations that there be "no further publicity related to the business, of any kind, regarding mask wearing or vaccinations, and business will comply with any orders, laws, or mandates of government,"

At the core of this is something far more sinister about the right wing cult: they get you dependant on being part of the cult by rewarding bad behavior, making you behave irrationally to the point of making self-destructive business and personal decisions, pushing you further into the cult and making it more difficult to break from it.


"During our evaluation, Chris Castleman created a false narrative that we ended his month-to-month lease due to a disagreement with his ideology. We received multiple messages - many threatening - from his supporters that expressed dismay we would not renew his lease based on a difference in ideology. This narrative is patently false.

Basically they ended it because he is an asshole and if he knew he was up for renewal he should have kept politics out of his business. I find it funny when people open a business and make it political. Basically you have just cut your customers to 50%. There was a busy deli close to my work and I would go there twice a week. When Obama won the election the first time they started posting newspaper cartoons about him behind the register. Soon the whole wall behind the register had Obama and Democrat cartoons and headlines. I few of my fellow coworkers also went there to eat. We had a water cooler talk about why someone would do that and we all just stopped going there. Within a year it closed. It had been open for 8 years and did a great business. IDIOTS.
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I've read  crazy shiat with masks, but that may be the craziest.

Now I wonder if I would be charged a fee if I ordered with my pants down and a dildo up my ass.

Nah, I'd probably get a free meal
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
FTA ""I view these actions by my landlord as a clear attempt to silence my views and eliminate me and my customers from the community."

As he was quoted in the paper stating said views.

As far as eliminating you from the community?  that is partly exactly what a community should do.  You are a part of it or you are not.
 
ElFugawz [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
But I really really don't want to wear a mask.
fark yer feelins
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
oh fark, not me, if i send that email i am sure as hell not reading the reply
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I guess I'm not finished...
My favorite liquor store was right next door to a thrift store. I actually went in once or twice. Nothing that I needed both times. However, during the 2019 political season, they plastered half of their windows with TRUMP 2020 signs. Now maybe a poster with 30% off VHS tapes didn't occur to them but...

Two months ago they went out of business....  there was a sign in the liquor store that if anybody wanted the shelving it was free... just ask for key from the liquor store manager.
THESE FARKS DIDN'T EVEN CLEAN UP THEIR OWN STORE.
 
The more you eat the more you fart [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Hahaha!  Fark em
 
Ow! That was my feelings!
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
The entitlement is strong with that one.
 
Loren
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

solokumba: Basically they ended it because he is an asshole and if he knew he was up for renewal he should have kept politics out of his business. I find it funny when people open a business and make it political. Basically you have just cut your customers to 50%. There was a busy deli close to my work and I would go there twice a week. When Obama won the election the first time they started posting newspaper cartoons about him behind the register. Soon the whole wall behind the register had Obama and Democrat cartoons and headlines. I few of my fellow coworkers also went there to eat. We had a water cooler talk about why someone would do that and we all just stopped going there. Within a year it closed. It had been open for 8 years and did a great business. IDIOTS.


It sounds like it wasn't even political, but that the policy was causing problems with the other occupants of the building.  They simply kicked out a disruptive tenant.
 
Herb Utsmelz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
These clots aren't exactly Forbes 500 material.

Insain2
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
My point is that I DRTFA......!!!!
Why bother it was the Owner & the Property Owners problem.....

Me I don't care about his way of ruining his livelyhood........I also don't live in that State either......so Fark em!!!!!
 
skyotter
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
ding

Fries done!
 
Snargi
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I don't feel a thing for this asshat.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

KodosZardoz: I've read  crazy shiat with masks, but that may be the craziest.

Now I wonder if I would be charged a fee if I ordered with my pants down and a dildo up my ass.

Nah, I'd probably get a free meal


give it a minute and someone here will ask you over...
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Loren: solokumba: Basically they ended it because he is an asshole and if he knew he was up for renewal he should have kept politics out of his business. I find it funny when people open a business and make it political. Basically you have just cut your customers to 50%. There was a busy deli close to my work and I would go there twice a week. When Obama won the election the first time they started posting newspaper cartoons about him behind the register. Soon the whole wall behind the register had Obama and Democrat cartoons and headlines. I few of my fellow coworkers also went there to eat. We had a water cooler talk about why someone would do that and we all just stopped going there. Within a year it closed. It had been open for 8 years and did a great business. IDIOTS.

It sounds like it wasn't even political, but that the policy was causing problems with the other occupants of the building.  They simply kicked out a disruptive tenant.


Republicans have made it a political issue. He was making it an issue. He was disruptive. He farked around and found out.
 
thecactusman17 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
"I view these actions by my landlord as a clear attempt to silence my views and eliminate me and my customers from the community."

Glad you and the landlord are on the same page.  Could have become difficult if things weren't clearly communicated.
 
litespeed74
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
adding a $5 fee for those who ordered food from his cafe with masks on.

Imagine Fox news covering a story where a restaurant charged an additional $5 for anyone wearing a maga hat, nra hat or a blue lives matter shirt.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
oh no what a shame
 
Jim_Callahan
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Making your retail business explicitly partisan is a bad business decision (at best, it literally cuts your customer base in half) but potentially survivable.

Making your business explicitly a political statement in opposition to basic necessary standards of public health is more or less suicidal.  Like, this is exactly the same thing as putting up signs proudly proclaiming that your business refuses to follow health codes and all employees are explicitly banned from washing their hands after using the restroom-- sure, it'll be funny for a few weeks, but you'll be lucky to even make it long enough to be shut down by the health inspector, and the most likely outcome is what happened in TFA, your landlord ending your lease at the first opportunity because you represent a major financial liability to them now.

The building owners were actually being super forgiving to wait for the neighbors to complain and hold an official meeting on the record over it, they'd have been fully in their rights to just boot him without comment.  Or, worse, with comment-- ending a lease with cause would mean it shows up in the background check for the next person he tries to rent from, generally speaking.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Speaking as a Libertarian, property owners should do whatever they want with their property. Except here.  These people should be forced to allow Covid Truthers because it's in the constitution which I read every day.  Check and mate.
 
