(CNN)   When we wanted hot muscles at the beach, this isn't what we meant   (cnn.com) divider line
18
    More: Repeat, Temperature, Strait of Georgia, British Columbia, Mollusca, Vancouver, Puget Sound, Thermodynamics, Strait of Juan de Fuca  
589 clicks; posted to Main » on 10 Jul 2021 at 10:53 PM



18 Comments     (+0 »)
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That stinks.
 
thehobbes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
fark this link and autoplay.
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is fine.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not the best way to have baked clams.
 
Incident on 57th Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
FTFA:  "...The next day, Harley and one of his students went to Lighthouse Park in West Vancouver..."

Hot muscles on the beach?

/Someone sees hot muscles on the beach.
//Follow-up shall not be pretty.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Go down to mussel beach and Flex, They Said...
It'll really open the clams, They Said...
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
What's the strongest creature in the ocean? Mussels.
 
adamatari
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
This is a repeat.
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
memeguy.comView Full Size
 
Mole Man
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mock26
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Pasta with Mussels

Ingredients
2 cups dry white wine
4 bay leaves
4 pounds small mussels, scrubbed and debearded
Pinch of saffron threads
3 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted
2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
4 large garlic cloves, thinly sliced
1/2 teaspoon crushed red pepper
1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice
3/4 pound artisanal Italian spaghetti or linguine
Salt
Freshly ground pepper

Directions
1. In a large pot, combine the wine with the bay leaves and bring to a boil. Add the mussels, cover and cook over high heat, shaking the pan a few times, until the mussels open, about 5 minutes. Drain the mussels in a colander set over a medium bowl. Pour the mussel broth into a glass measure. Crumble the saffron into the mussel broth.
2. Discard any unopened mussels. Remove the mussels from their shells and place in a bowl. Pour the melted butter over the mussels and toss to coat. Cover with plastic wrap.
3. Heat the extra-virgin olive oil in a large, deep skillet. Add the thinly sliced garlic and cook over low heat just until golden brown, about 4 minutes. Add the crushed red pepper and cook for 1 minute longer. Slowly pour in the reserved mussel broth, stopping when you reach the grit at the bottom of the glass measure. Add the lemon juice and simmer over moderately high heat until the sauce is reduced to about 1 cup, about 8 minutes.
4. In a large pot of boiling, salted water, cook the spaghetti just until al dente. Drain the pasta well.
5. Add the buttered mussels and the hot spaghetti to the mussel sauce and toss over low heat until the pasta is uniformly coated. Season with salt and pepper. Transfer to warmed shallow bowls and serve at once.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

adamatari: This is a repeat.


Whatever gave you that idea?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Is it still too soon to talk about seagull obesity?
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
All the clams and mussels I can eat? And I help the environment? Sign me up. And bring garlic butter.
 
The more you eat the more you fart [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Yep.  Global warming is totally fake news, right Republirats?
 
The more you eat the more you fart [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Is it still too soon to talk about seagull obesity?


Give it a few more days lol
 
The more you eat the more you fart [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

adamatari: This is a repeat.


Pete?
 
Monkey
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
They were "cooked alive"?
Isn't that how you cook them?
 
