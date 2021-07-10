 Skip to content
(Bored Panda)   This is why we pay professionals: Messed up dog haircuts   (boredpanda.com) divider line
a particular individual [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
My brother inflicted this haircut on his dao, Carter, a few years ago:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
a particular individual [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Dao? Did I just type "dao" for "dog?" I'm losing it, man.
 
North_Central_Positronics [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

a particular individual: Dao? Did I just type "dao" for "dog?" I'm losing it, man.


I'll allao it.  You better be goin' somewhere with this, dog.
 
Earguy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've been thinking about getting one of those "hypoallergenic" dogs that needs grooming/cuts. I would trim him short and give him dreadlocks.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Really?
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ScrimBoy
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
We've actually never given our dog a cut. A year or so after we got her I suggested getting her trimmed but my wife said "you dont trim a dog like that".  8 years later she still has the softest fur and is super fluffy after a bath (which she hates).  We do trim her Grinch toes in the winter to help reduce ice.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
foo monkey
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fantastic youtube channel:  https://www.youtube.com/c/g​irlwiththed​ogs

Do not watch the, "so you want to be a dog groomer" short until you've given the rest of the channel a few views.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

North_Central_Positronics: a particular individual: Dao? Did I just type "dao" for "dog?" I'm losing it, man.

I'll allao it.  You better be goin' somewhere with this, dog.


Perhaps he's a Daoist grooming a dog with a dao whilst sailing on a dhow, using Dow products?  I could see some potential for confusion
 
dustman81
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rene ala Carte [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
We have taken little Gordie to the dog park for over 10 years. My daughter decided to give him a haircut (after she had 3 Negronis)

The next day we too him to the park, and nobody recognized him.

Kids, don't try this at home.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


That looks like a springer, but I'm not sure how you'd give one a fringe.

File photo of what a springer might look like (underneath a lurcher, but she's definitely there):
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Slypork
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
That was from a year ago. Hope their fur grew back.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Haircut? What's a haircut?
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

a particular individual: Dao? Did I just type "dao" for "dog?" I'm losing it, man.


Too many data access objects in your life?
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

ScrimBoy: We've actually never given our dog a cut. A year or so after we got her I suggested getting her trimmed but my wife said "you dont trim a dog like that".  8 years later she still has the softest fur and is super fluffy after a bath (which she hates).  We do trim her Grinch toes in the winter to help reduce ice.
[Fark user image 425x318]


Miss Molly so hated the groomers, that I decided that her last couple of years would be minus that trauma.

She doesn't look as good as she could, but she's happy.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
a particular individual [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Enigmamf: a particular individual: Dao? Did I just type "dao" for "dog?" I'm losing it, man.

Too many data access objects in your life?


It's probably from all the draogs.
 
Eravior
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
A friend took another friend's dog to a new groomer. They were told to ask for a hygienic cut. When they did, the groomer's response was "All my haircuts are hygienic."

The punchline, for non-animal owners, is that a hygienic cut means to trim around the butt.
 
lizaardvark
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

a particular individual: Dao? Did I just type "dao" for "dog?" I'm losing it, man.


Daylight come an' me wanna go home.
 
