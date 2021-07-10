 Skip to content
 
(Twitter)   More than $20,000 worth of perfume stolen in destructive heist. Pepé Le Pew wanted for questioning   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Ambergris is difficult to come by these days.
 
leeksfromchichis
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
All three bottles are suspected to be sold on the black market.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Eau the humanity!
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
This just demonstrates how smelly Europeans really must be.
 
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
stuffy
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Someone sure is going to stink pretty.
 
MBooda
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Hope the detectives are on the scent of the thieves.
 
NobleHam
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I smell great, fark all y'all.
 
baorao
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
who would be so Sauvage?
 
aagrajag
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I doubt it's Mr. LePew, as he is currently incarcerated several hundred charges of sexual assault.
 
Perfectly Normal Beast [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Or $200 worth of physical product, and about $19,800 of inexplicable celebrity endorsement.
 
MBooda
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

baorao: who would be so Sauvage?


Someone working through Chanels, probably.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
American-Irish eyes
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
England?  Thought it was going to be San Francisco, but then I remembered you can just walk in and steal anything you want.
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
long ago a friend's mom asked our bud Jimmy to dispose of a small cardboard box loaded with late 60's / early 70's out dated partially used bottles of men's scents and fragrances. Jimmy said "can do", put it in the trunk of his car and forgot about it.

weeks later Jimmy gets rear ended at a stop sign. the resulting damage probably still wafts from a junkyard Nova in north NJ USA.
 
