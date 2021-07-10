 Skip to content
(The Intercept)   A guy offering to set up doomsday shelters for the idle rich and wealthy preppers turned out to be an idiot grifter? NO WAY   (theintercept.com) divider line
    More: Dumbass, Thor, B arrett Moore, Brad Thor, Sovereign Deed, Thor novels, Mr.Moore, nascent Sovereign Deed, past life  
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
pm1.narvii.comView Full Size
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Didn't click the link but my favorite is these rich people thinking their security men are going to show up to protect them for 10 bucks an hour after the world goes to hell and not IDK be home defending their own families or just closing the doors before they get there leaving rich guy outside next to his Mercedes SUV wondering if he has enough gas to make it to the nearest public shelter
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
He's a grifter, but anyone who was calling this over ten years ago has at least a fundamental understanding of the end times:

Of the many threats he obsessed over and warned of, Barrett Moore's cosmology of collapse revolved around the supply chain and how quickly it would buckle under the weight of a national (or global) disaster. "Few people understand how supply chains operate, how heavily we depend on them, and how critical they are to our existence-this is especially true for urban dwellers," Moore wrote in an essay on one of his websites. The U.S. government couldn't be trusted to ensure the distribution of vital goods in a prolonged emergency: "Proper reserves of food, backup systems in the event of EMP [electromagnetic pulse] attack, or a healthcare system adapted to cope with pandemics, are obvious areas of negligence."

Any of that sound farking familiar?
 
Boojum2k [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
If they are talking about the covert missions they did in the service, they didn't do any covert missions in the service.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
media4.giphy.comView Full Size
 
LiberalConservative
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
So kind of like the author, who used thousands of words where a hundred would do?
 
culebra
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
spy deployed to Australia

That's like being a porn star but you only get to fark Captain Lou Albano.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Lsherm: He's a grifter, but anyone who was calling this over ten years ago has at least a fundamental understanding of the end times:

Of the many threats he obsessed over and warned of, Barrett Moore's cosmology of collapse revolved around the supply chain and how quickly it would buckle under the weight of a national (or global) disaster. "Few people understand how supply chains operate, how heavily we depend on them, and how critical they are to our existence-this is especially true for urban dwellers," Moore wrote in an essay on one of his websites. The U.S. government couldn't be trusted to ensure the distribution of vital goods in a prolonged emergency: "Proper reserves of food, backup systems in the event of EMP [electromagnetic pulse] attack, or a healthcare system adapted to cope with pandemics, are obvious areas of negligence."

Any of that sound farking familiar?


There was a guy in the grocery store yesterday loudly complaining about the broken logistics/shipping industry for the fact that they didn't have his specific flavor of organic fruity fizz water. That's what brought the whole catastrophe home for that guy.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

culebra: spy deployed to Australia

That's like being a porn star but you only get to fark Captain Lou Albano.


i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
casual disregard
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Lsherm: He's a grifter, but anyone who was calling this over ten years ago has at least a fundamental understanding of the end times:

Of the many threats he obsessed over and warned of, Barrett Moore's cosmology of collapse revolved around the supply chain and how quickly it would buckle under the weight of a national (or global) disaster. "Few people understand how supply chains operate, how heavily we depend on them, and how critical they are to our existence-this is especially true for urban dwellers," Moore wrote in an essay on one of his websites. The U.S. government couldn't be trusted to ensure the distribution of vital goods in a prolonged emergency: "Proper reserves of food, backup systems in the event of EMP [electromagnetic pulse] attack, or a healthcare system adapted to cope with pandemics, are obvious areas of negligence."

Any of that sound farking familiar?


It does. His blogs suck.
 
137 Is An Excellent Time
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
If there's anything 2020 proved is that while you don't need decades of food, water, fuel, and consumables, having 3-6 months worth of that stuff on hand will tide you over during supply chain shocks and avoid you having to spend 3x as much for some toilet paper when you're about to shiat your pants.
 
137 Is An Excellent Time
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

spongeboob: Didn't click the link but my favorite is these rich people thinking their security men are going to show up to protect them for 10 bucks an hour after the world goes to hell and not IDK be home defending their own families or just closing the doors before they get there leaving rich guy outside next to his Mercedes SUV wondering if he has enough gas to make it to the nearest public shelter


The guy who works private security around me earns well into the six figures. He has a million dollar home himself as security for the local NBA player.

Don't think those guys are making shiat. If anything, they are making more than enough to convince them to jump in front of a bullet for their employer.

See also: Secret Service agents
 
MythDragon
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

spongeboob: Didn't click the link but my favorite is these rich people thinking their security men are going to show up to protect them for 10 bucks an hour after the world goes to hell and not IDK be home defending their own families or just closing the doors before they get there leaving rich guy outside next to his Mercedes SUV wondering if he has enough gas to make it to the nearest public shelter


That's always been my thought.
"Okay servant, when the shiat hits the fan, you will get to the shelter and get it prepped for me.  Then once I arrive you will guard me and my family until we are safely inside. Then you can come in where you will spend the next 2 years serving my needs."

Later:
"Servant? Servant! I demand you open this doors."
'Uh.....no.'
"But I paid you! "
*Bane voice" 'and this gives you power over me?'

Or all those people on Doomsday Preppers. Hi, I'm John Twiddlefark and I live in Lizard Balls Iowa. Here is the fabulous bomb shelter I made.
Everyone in Lizard Balls. "Okay google....let's see Twiddlefark, John....lives over on Cattwat lane. Guess I know where I'm going"

Sure you might have a nice secure door, but that doesn't help if someone jams socks down your air intake.
 
