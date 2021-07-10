 Skip to content
 
(KTLA Los Angeles)   Climate change is raisin hell with California vineyards   (ktla.com) divider line
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's almost as if climate change which, of course, doesn't exist, might be economically detrimental.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Grapes are excruciatingly-sensitive to their micro-climates.  That's why there are only a handful of places on Earth which can grow wine-quality grapes.  (Ok, good wine.)  Finding new places to grow wine grapes won't be as easy as finding new places to drill for oil.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you cut off the Karens' wine supply...we might actually do something about Climate change.
 
LesserEvil [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Brian Regan Doesn't Like Raisins
Youtube 0FQXVt4Ns-4
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They must have heard this through the grapevine
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

foo monkey: Grapes are excruciatingly-sensitive to their micro-climates.  That's why there are only a handful of places on Earth which can grow wine-quality grapes.  (Ok, good wine.)  Finding new places to grow wine grapes won't be as easy as finding new places to drill for oil.


maybe if California was serious about the climate and not money they'd stop trying to create biomes there that aren't self-sufficient.
 
Surrender your boo-tah
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm looking forward to my Oregon merlot
 
mikalmd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
On the bright side , should be a great year for Dry Wines ..
 
SansNeural [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I heard it through the drought time
California have to steal stream lines
 
duke3522
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Surrender your boo-tah: I'm looking forward to my Oregon merlot


With all the heat out there of late, were probably talking Fairbanks merlot.
 
SansNeural [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
^more stream lines^
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe this will cause wine to evolve into something that tastes good.
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stop producing raisins and start producing more wine instead.
 
169th Cousin [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CrazyCurt [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Article about California grapes features photo of Oregon vineyard. This means something.

/ We're through the wine glass, people.
 
SansNeural [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: Maybe this will cause wine to evolve into something that tastes good.


We must do way instain evolvement and stick with grape juice, which is pretty damned tasty.
 
SansNeural [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

SansNeural: I heard it through the drought time
California have to steal stream lines


It's been a good year for the roses - many blooms still linger there.
 
SansNeural [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

mikalmd: On the bright side , should be a great year for Dry Wines ..


I meant to quote this post in my previous comment.
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
What's the word?

Thunderbird.

How's it sold?

Good and cold.

What's the price?

Quite nice.
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: What's the word?

Thunderbird.

How's it sold?

Good and cold.

What's the price?

Quite nice.


A nickel twice, you wino.
 
stuffy
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
The rich won't care. They only drink shiat thats 100yrs old.
 
catmandu [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Good thing I am not a fan of a lot of California wines, They tend to over oak them.
 
psychosis_inducing
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
You mean we can't farm the desert forever?
 
flood222
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Pandemic is over!!  Back to the standard "we're all gonna die" news narrative
 
