On this day in history, 100 years ago, a man is born who you may not have heard of but you have probably seen one of his graphic picture designs
    Harvey Ball, Harvey Ross Ball, Worcester, Massachusetts, 1921 births, designer of a popular smiley, Ernest G. Ball, World Smile Foundation  
Spectrum [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
public.media.smithsonianmag.comView Full Size
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
crackberry.comView Full Size
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
It was the day he met Forrest Gump that really matters
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Mr Yuk

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
downstairs [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Have a happy day.
 
Chuck87 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Gnarls Barkley - Smiley Faces
Youtube Oc9nB3Odcq0
 
MythDragon
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
shiat happens
 
MythDragon
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

gopher321: Mr Yuk

[Fark user image image 225x225]


With some slight photoshop, you can print out new fun labels for chemical bottles.
nakedloon.comView Full Size
 
dryknife
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

MythDragon: gopher321: Mr Yuk

[Fark user image image 225x225]

With some slight photoshop, you can print out new fun labels for chemical bottles.
[nakedloon.com image 800x400]


was going to post Mr Yuk as well with a quote from when reporters asked if he heard about Mr. Ball's passing:

"I didn't attend the funeral, but I sent a nice letter saying I approved of it."
 
RottenEggs
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Thats weird . I was just wondering about the origin of the smiley face yesterday .
 
Mukster
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
You had me at "graphic picture"...
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
all three have never been seen in the same room....!@??!?!?
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size


vnews.comView Full Size


divisionstreet.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
leeksfromchichis
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
telegraph.co.ukView Full Size
 
Oysterman
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
🙂
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I am indifferent to this
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Nor shall we forget Mr. Ball's mortal enemy

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SpaceBison
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I pretty sure Forrest Gump came up with it.
Forrest Gump - A Camiseta Smile
Youtube h06DKNKJJr0
 
GOSH BARN IT
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I claim title to first student in my high school to wear a smile button, and I got sooooooo many compliments that month.   Then it exploded...............
 
Milos Hattrick
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
This is petty compared to the evil that was perpetrated by the creators of the Emoji movie
Fark user imageView Full Size
My final mission on earth is to find these people and prevent them from making another movie
 
HairBolus
‘’ 1 minute ago  

gopher321: Mr Yuk

[Fark user image 225x225]


I have no idea why Carnegie Mellon University Men's Ultimate Frisbee have usurped this symbol for their sport.
https://twitter.com/mryukultimate

Fark user imageView Full Size

Yes, Mr. Yuck was created in Pittsburgh in 1971 but that is not a good enough reason you socially maladapted CMU nerds.
 
