(Lehigh Valley Live)   You can smoke in Pennsylvania casinos again, because if you're willing to throw your money away you might as well be allowed to throw your health away as well   (lehighvalleylive.com) divider line
    Pennsylvania, Pennsylvania casinos, Casino, Casinos in Pennsylvania, Hollywood Casino, Wilkes-Barre, smoking ban, Casino Pittsburgh  
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Did some IT work at a casino one time, and there was a lady on a Hoveround, chain smoking, on oxygen, at the same nickel slot machine for three days in a row.  Same clothes on so I can only assume she never left.

How she didn't die in a fiery explosion is beyond me.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Glad all the dealers/waiters/janitors/other assorted staff got to decide to throw away their health, too.
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

markie_farkie: Did some IT work at a casino one time, and there was a lady on a Hoveround, chain smoking, on oxygen, at the same nickel slot machine for three days in a row.  Same clothes on so I can only assume she never left.

How she didn't die in a fiery explosion is beyond me.


My mom Saud she always took her oxygen off before smoking a cigarette, we just happened to catch her the only two times she forgot she said
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Bootleg: Glad all the dealers/waiters/janitors/other assorted staff got to decide to throw away their health, too.


I think this is were libertarians would claim they made the decision to work there so if their health is impacted it's their own fault.

See Ayn Rand Think Tank and Florida condo collapse https://www.dailykos.com/tag​s/YaronBro​ok
 
