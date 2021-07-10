 Skip to content
(USA Today)   Great job ditching the masks; now the common cold is back with a vengeance   (usatoday.com) divider line
    More: Scary, Public health, Vaccination, Human respiratory syncytial virus, Vaccine, state health department, health officials, White House Press Secretary, lagging vaccinationrate  
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Or it might be the variant.
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
You betcha I still mask up inside. I like not having any flavor of respiratory illness or allergies.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The sheep aren't scared anymore let's come up with something new.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I just play Eye Of The Tiger for my immune system and hope for the best

/Remember white blood cells, Mickey loves ya!
 
MythDragon
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
You mean back to normal? shiat, let's wear masks forever.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: The sheep aren't scared anymore let's come up with something new.


The sheep are scared of vaccines, from what I have seen.
 
AllCatsAreBeautiful
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I have enough stock of KN95 masks to last me awhile for any grocery store or coffeeshop trips.
/keep your dirty germy American faces away from me
 
Smackledorfer [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: The sheep aren't scared anymore let's come up with something new.


A subset of the population wants us to wear masks forever, for all problems, regardless of threat level.

And if you disagree with them, you get lumped in with those who refuse to wear a mask for any reason, regardless of threat level.

These threads are going to get more and more tedious the longer this goes on.
 
KungFuJunkie
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Heh, I seem to be mostly immune to the common cold. My kids and wife always bring it home, but I never seem to catch it.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: The sheep aren't scared anymore let's come up with something new.


Yes, yes, it's all part of Big Mask's plan to sell more masks.

Idiot.
 
anuran
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: The sheep aren't scared anymore let's come up with something new.


The pale white MAGATS grasp for a crumb of oppression.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Smackledorfer: A subset of the population wants us to wear masks forever, for all problems, regardless of threat level


A large subset of us aren't brittle little pansies who are afraid of fabric touching our faces.
 
Nogin Lame
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: SirDigbyChickenCaesar: The sheep aren't scared anymore let's come up with something new.

Yes, yes, it's all part of Big Mask's plan to sell more masks.

Idiot.


That's what big Kleenex would like you to believe.
 
anuran
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Smackledorfer: SirDigbyChickenCaesar: The sheep aren't scared anymore let's come up with something new.

A subset of the population wants us to wear masks forever, for all problems, regardless of threat level.

And if you disagree with them, you get lumped in with those who refuse to wear a mask for any reason, regardless of threat level.

These threads are going to get more and more tedious the longer this goes on.


If you have a cold or the flu it isn't "FREEDOM!!!!" to spread it on everyone else. It's assault with a biological weapon. Don't be a terrorist.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I do enjoy not having to use sick leave for illnesses, just for dental and medical appointments.  I'm sticking with the masks even when COVID eventually ends.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Stop sticking your fingers up your nose, and it will stop.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Vengeance is a dish best served cold.
 
Smackledorfer [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: Smackledorfer: A subset of the population wants us to wear masks forever, for all problems, regardless of threat level

A large subset of us aren't brittle little pansies who are afraid of fabric touching our faces.


There's the predictable response.
 
dave0821
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I'm guessing hand sanitation has completely stopped as well
 
freakdiablo
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

anuran: Smackledorfer: SirDigbyChickenCaesar: The sheep aren't scared anymore let's come up with something new.

A subset of the population wants us to wear masks forever, for all problems, regardless of threat level.

And if you disagree with them, you get lumped in with those who refuse to wear a mask for any reason, regardless of threat level.

These threads are going to get more and more tedious the longer this goes on.

If you have a cold or the flu it isn't "FREEDOM!!!!" to spread it on everyone else. It's assault with a biological weapon. Don't be a terrorist.


Don't know who smarted you - I'm betting one of them is yours, but no.  Just no.

Someone getting a cold is nowhere close to terrorism, and that type of hyperbole is only making things worse.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
do you know what happens if you get rid of the common cold and it comes back...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
foo monkey
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Nogin Lame: Prank Call of Cthulhu: SirDigbyChickenCaesar: The sheep aren't scared anymore let's come up with something new.

Yes, yes, it's all part of Big Mask's plan to sell more masks.

Idiot.

That's what big Kleenex would like you to believe.


I could go the rest of my life without a runny nose and I'd still go through a box of Kleenex every week.
 
shinji3i
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: SirDigbyChickenCaesar: The sheep aren't scared anymore let's come up with something new.

The sheep are scared of vaccines, from what I have seen.


Wait...the ones who only repeat what tucker & hannity tell them to think are sheep? No way.
 
urethra_franklin [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

AllCatsAreBeautiful: I have enough stock of KN95 masks to last me awhile for any grocery store or coffeeshop trips.
/keep your dirty germy American faces away from me


Yep. As an asthmatic, it's been so nice to just have asthma as the reason I may have trouble breathing on any given day. I do not miss having colds or other minor respiratory viruses to exacerbate the problem.
 
anuran
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

freakdiablo: anuran: Smackledorfer: SirDigbyChickenCaesar: The sheep aren't scared anymore let's come up with something new.

A subset of the population wants us to wear masks forever, for all problems, regardless of threat level.

And if you disagree with them, you get lumped in with those who refuse to wear a mask for any reason, regardless of threat level.

These threads are going to get more and more tedious the longer this goes on.

If you have a cold or the flu it isn't "FREEDOM!!!!" to spread it on everyone else. It's assault with a biological weapon. Don't be a terrorist.

Don't know who smarted you - I'm betting one of them is yours, but no.  Just no.

Someone getting a cold is nowhere close to terrorism, and that type of hyperbole is only making things worse.


Spreading disease to others for political points is close enough. Being a filthy plague rat who says "My politics mean I don't care if I kill you COVID" absolutely crosses the line to biological terrorism. Now, please stay away from clean people.
 
Smackledorfer [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

anuran: freakdiablo: anuran: Smackledorfer: SirDigbyChickenCaesar: The sheep aren't scared anymore let's come up with something new.

A subset of the population wants us to wear masks forever, for all problems, regardless of threat level.

And if you disagree with them, you get lumped in with those who refuse to wear a mask for any reason, regardless of threat level.

These threads are going to get more and more tedious the longer this goes on.

If you have a cold or the flu it isn't "FREEDOM!!!!" to spread it on everyone else. It's assault with a biological weapon. Don't be a terrorist.

Don't know who smarted you - I'm betting one of them is yours, but no.  Just no.

Someone getting a cold is nowhere close to terrorism, and that type of hyperbole is only making things worse.

Spreading disease to others for political points is close enough. Being a filthy plague rat who says "My politics mean I don't care if I kill you COVID" absolutely crosses the line to biological terrorism. Now, please stay away from clean people.


/rolleyes
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I haven't ditched them. There was a nice six week period or so where I was vaccinated and felt safe, then the Delta variant that was incubating in the anti-vaxxers took over and I'm back to masking up.

This is why we can't have nice things.
 
Duck_of_Doom [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

dave0821: I'm guessing hand sanitation has completely stopped as well


Apparently hygiene is only important in times of pandemics. Otherwise, people may have to be inconvenienced washing their hands after going to the bathroom. No time for that when you want to graze in the produce department. Mmmm, fresh cherries in bags that people paw through to "sample".

There is a happy medium between being nasty, and wanting every surface you touch to be sterile. That happy medium involves covering coughs and sneezes and washing your hands more than once or twice a day.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
myeah....Where's your masskiah now, mmm?

th.bing.comView Full Size


myeah...
 
Abox
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Good maybe it'll stop all this silly talk of returning to the office.  Traffic has gotten bad enough.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Smackledorfer: Prank Call of Cthulhu: Smackledorfer: A subset of the population wants us to wear masks forever, for all problems, regardless of threat level

A large subset of us aren't brittle little pansies who are afraid of fabric touching our faces.

There's the predictable response.


Don't mind him. His type doesn't understand what it's like having the Chiseled Jaw of Freedom that only independent True Patriots™ like you have been blessed with. Your Chin of Rugged Masculinity punches right through masks, making them useless.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Abox: Good maybe it'll stop all this silly talk of returning to the office.  Traffic has gotten bad enough.


A quick trip to the DMV to register my car confirmed I will never ever work in an office again.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs: Smackledorfer: Prank Call of Cthulhu: Smackledorfer: A subset of the population wants us to wear masks forever, for all problems, regardless of threat level

A large subset of us aren't brittle little pansies who are afraid of fabric touching our faces.

There's the predictable response.

Don't mind him. His type doesn't understand what it's like having the Chiseled Jaw of Freedom that only independent True Patriots™ like you have been blessed with. Your Chin of Rugged Masculinity punches right through masks, making them useless.


If you could work Chuck Norris in there somehow it would be perfect
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Smackledorfer: SirDigbyChickenCaesar: The sheep aren't scared anymore let's come up with something new.

A subset of the population wants us to wear masks forever, for all problems, regardless of threat level.

And if you disagree with them, you get lumped in with those who refuse to wear a mask for any reason, regardless of threat level.

These threads are going to get more and more tedious the longer this goes on.


And the more people don't get vaxxed nor wear masks the longer this goes on
 
wxboy
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: Or it might be the variant.


It is not; TFA says that Covid testing on symptomatic people to rule it out is finding these other viruses instead.
 
anuran
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Smackledorfer:

/rolleyes

Closest to coherent you've been in years. With luck you'll graduate to grunting and grabbing your crotch in no time.
 
dave0821
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Duck_of_Doom: dave0821: I'm guessing hand sanitation has completely stopped as well

Apparently hygiene is only important in times of pandemics. Otherwise, people may have to be inconvenienced washing their hands after going to the bathroom. No time for that when you want to graze in the produce department. Mmmm, fresh cherries in bags that people paw through to "sample".

There is a happy medium between being nasty, and wanting every surface you touch to be sterile. That happy medium involves covering coughs and sneezes and washing your hands more than once or twice a day.


What!!?? Wash my hands more than once or twice a day?
That's way too much work. Next you're going to tell me we shouldn't lick doorknobs as well
 
jackandwater
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

HighlanderRPI: I just play Eye Of The Tiger for my immune system and hope for the best

/Remember white blood cells, Mickey loves ya!


And remember..."women weaken legs!"
 
imauniter [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

syrynxx: You betcha I still mask up inside. I like not having any flavor of respiratory illness or allergies.


Plus it hides the smell of vodka while I'm at work.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: The sheep aren't scared anymore let's come up with something new.



Been experimenting with various potions to scare the sheep.  Another decade or so should produce results.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
zeroman987
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Smackledorfer: Prank Call of Cthulhu: Smackledorfer: A subset of the population wants us to wear masks forever, for all problems, regardless of threat level

A large subset of us aren't brittle little pansies who are afraid of fabric touching our faces.

There's the predictable response.


Oh boy another snowflake.
 
ifky
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
The fact that I know people who fit in to the "never" camp disturbs me.

Wash Your Hands! Never!
Youtube aq1xVtfp0G8
 
king of vegas
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I've been sniffling and sneezing for 3 days. I'm pretty sure a cold is what I've got.
 
Smackledorfer [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

anuran: Smackledorfer:

/rolleyes

Closest to coherent you've been in years. With luck you'll graduate to grunting and grabbing your crotch in no time.


Cute.
 
Chinesenookiefactory [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Smackledorfer: SirDigbyChickenCaesar: The sheep aren't scared anymore let's come up with something new.

A subset of the population wants us to wear masks forever, for all problems, regardless of threat level.

And if you disagree with them, you get lumped in with those who refuse to wear a mask for any reason, regardless of threat level.

These threads are going to get more and more tedious the longer this goes on.


You're dubbed an anti-mask, anti-vax TRUMPER!!! I'm fully vaccinated (Pfizer) and I'm done with masks. I keep one with me in case the odd business requires one, or I'm around people who are more comfortable with me wearing one.
 
CptnSpldng [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: SirDigbyChickenCaesar: The sheep aren't scared anymore let's come up with something new.

The sheep are scared of vaccines, from what I have seen.


I'm fully expecting that we'll settle in to a new normal where a lot of us mask up during cold & flu season and annual Covid booster shots accompany the yearly flu vaccination. Those who disparage of such steps are free to get sick with no judgement from me.

We finally got our 2nd Pfizer jab today. Yea!
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
"We're in a different world now," said Dr. Ashwin Jathavedam, an internist with Leonia Medical Associates and chief of infectious diseases at Englewood Health. "Most of these are mild infections, things that, pre-pandemic, you wouldn't have thought twice about."

Now we're going to live in a world where every upper respiratory disease is going to be treated like a natural disaster, and given names like Rhinovirus Hugo and Enterovirus Elaine by the press.

There are going to be widespread shortages of hankies and Mucinex.  Governments are going to declare emergencies because two people coughed simultaneously on a city bus.  And Big Pharma is going to lobby for more and more money to spend on the creation of annual vaccines that they're then going to turn around and sell to governments, insurance companies and patients.

Never let a good crisis go to waste.

/now excuse me while I go put another ice pack on my arm
//2nd dose yesterday
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
"We're in a different world now," said Dr. Ashwin Jathavedam, an internist with Leonia Medical Associates and chief of infectious diseases at Englewood Health. "Most of these are mild infections, things that, pre-pandemic, you wouldn't have thought twice about."

That quote should have been italicized.

/my fault
//i even previewed
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: Stop sticking your fingers up your nose, and it will stop.


Quick little bit of trivia: This was the original, but rejected, repeated phrase in the first draft of Field of Dreams which was originally about an ENT doctor.  They changed it because back then people preferred baseball players because nerds weren't cool yet.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

king of vegas: I've been sniffling and sneezing for 3 days. I'm pretty sure a cold is what I've got.


Could be super-Aids
 
