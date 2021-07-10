 Skip to content
(KTLA Los Angeles)   Come for the fried chicken and boysenberry pie. Stay for the drive-by shooting   (ktla.com) divider line
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope the stress of this doesn't leave everyone tied up in ... err, never mind.
 
169th Cousin [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BFletch651
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Drive by fruiting?
 
themindiswatching [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I saw the source and thought it was about Roscoe's. :(
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Love how they describe sniping at people leaving the park as happening "away from" Knotts.

Don't know if they've changed, but the Knott family made Reagan look progressive.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BFletch651: Drive by fruiting?


Run by Fruiting-Mrs. Doubtfire
Youtube 5U4_zonfvW0
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Someone whipped out the Jammy at Knotts Berry Farm, and started blasting...
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Thats not blood. It's raspberry
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Knott's security is worse than useless.

A friend of mine works there; she was hiding under a table at her station for 20 minutes, and then told to "just go somewhere" when she asked what she should do.

farking morons.
 
DuneClimber
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I want to try some boysenberry pie. One time I ordered boysenberry jelly over the internet because I just wanted to know what boysenberries berries taste like.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

DuneClimber: I want to try some boysenberry pie. One time I ordered boysenberry jelly over the internet because I just wanted to know what boysenberries berries taste like.


Oh we all are aware you know what the jam from boys berries tastes like.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: Knott's security is worse than useless.

A friend of mine works there; she was hiding under a table at her station for 20 minutes, and then told to "just go somewhere" when she asked what she should do.

farking morons.


Everybody has to be somewhere and if you go there, that's where you'll be.  I'm actually encouraged to see the security staff approaching things from a more philosophical angle.
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Some people are just bad criminals. You follow your target then hit them at a stop light a mile away so you don't get charged for attempted murder of random children.
 
talkertopc
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I'll enjoy the chicken and pie but I'll leave before the shooting, I have an appointment to not be in the path of bullets.
 
