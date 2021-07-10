 Skip to content
 
(ABC7 San Francisco)   Fark ready headline: "Bay Area influencer cat's Instagram account restored after age ban"   (abc7news.com) divider line
9
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
It takes over a MONTH to fix that?

Why the fark are these companies so wealthy if nobody apparently WORKS for them...
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Oh. Right.
 
casual disregard
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
What does a cat need with an instagram account?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dave0821
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

casual disregard: What does a cat need with an instagram account?

[Fark user image image 850x356]


Obviously for those sweet influencer dollars.
Cat nip ain't gonna buy itself.
See the cost of high end cat trees these days.
What do you have against a cat just trying to get ahead.
 
4th Horseman
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Don't let the age and adorable looks fool you...
Fark user imageView Full Size

...this kitten would kill you and everything you love.
 
Tonyboy
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
It only took one Wong to make it right.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
This is pretty dumb on the surface, but anyone who's had their Instagram account suspended knows that it can be a kafkaesque nightmare to try to get it reinstate it. Almost literally. Half the time they don't even tell you what you did wrong--suddenly your account is locked. Good luck trying to figure out what you did and trying to undo it somehow.

This has happened to tons of queer artists because all too often our very existence is seen as inherently "sexual" and so artists get posts pulled or their accounts shut down, with little to no further explanation and almost no recourse. That's why people go public and head to the media when this happens--bad PR seems to be the only thing that makes these companies rethink their draconian actions.
 
alienated [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

casual disregard: What does a cat need with an instagram account?

[Fark user image 850x356]


They lack thumbs and the ability to focus.

Before you complain- YOU made me do this.

Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

casual disregard: What does a cat need with an instagram account?

[Fark user image 850x356]


No one needs an instagram account.

No one.

/or a facebook account
//or a twitter account
///totalfark, otoh...
 
