(YouTube)   Admins will greenlight anything at this point   (youtube.com) divider line
21
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ow! That was my feelings!
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mad Scientist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That blows.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's pretty much how a reed stop on a pipe organ works.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Melodica?
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
The YouTube algorithm has been insane for a while. Sometimes it really hits, though.

Hood Nature, for example, has been a fantastic recommendation. https://www.youtube.c​om/channel/UC5Yo8​8QF-chdugJbAnB2tUw

On the other hand, City Beautiful has been a huge disappointment. https://www.youtube.c​om/channel/UCGc8Z​VCsrR3dAuhvUbkbToQ
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Drew Curtis the site owner has trained Drew Curtis the Bot to greenlight.
 
Munden [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
videos under 60 seconds are getting a boost because YT is currently pushing their "shorts" category to compete with TikTok and such, so any shorts being produced right now are being promoted several fold more than normal videos.

but this is a terrible video and shouldn't have been greened because there's no context unless you trust or believe what I just typed
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Came just for the vote down.
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Needs more cowbell.
 
the voice of raisin
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

checked out Hood Nature.  will definitely recommend
 
Miami-Hoosier [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Not if I submit it - I have the wrong color.  Oh well it's free entertainment so I treat it accordingly as far as my rage dispensary allows.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Admins will greenlight anything at this point

You can be as passive aggressive as you want, subby, but no one is going to greenlight your shiatty conspiracy theory blog.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

i.ebayimg.comView Full Size


/actually a t-shirt design
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dereksmalls
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I witnessed a similar performance at the Firecat bar in Bangkok.
 
Porkbelly [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
When the modmins made it so that I would rather cut off my dick than re-up total fark my life has been much better - I spend about 1/10th the amount on fark and post about 1/50th as much garbage plus I saved a pittance.  The win-win of all time.
 
The more you eat the more you fart [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

What'd the modmins do to you? Lol
 
darwinpolice [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

ChrisDe: Melodica?


Keytar or GTFO
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

dereksmalls: I witnessed a similar performance at the Firecat bar in Bangkok.


Did you get to keep the ping pong ball?
 
Kiler
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Touched him in the bad place and didn't pay extra for that.
 
