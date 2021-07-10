 Skip to content
 
(Up North Live)   "Apparent problem" - yes, I'd say your carnival ride almost completely tipping over while in use is definitely a problem   (upnorthlive.com) divider line
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Great job to the carnival patrons who jumped on that to hold it down.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Half the fun of fly-by-night carnival rides is the danger of them killing you!
 
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Twitter content seems to take about 24 hours to make it on to fark
 
casual disregard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

scottydoesntknow: Half the fun of fly-by-night carnival rides is the danger of them killing you!


Hard pass.
 
Invalid Litter Dept [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You said you wanted thrills.
 
Toxophil
‘’ 1 hour ago  

casual disregard: scottydoesntknow: Half the fun of fly-by-night carnival rides is the danger of them killing you!

Hard pass.


images.squarespace-cdn.comView Full Size


Multi-pass.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess there was a lot of busted cherries at that festival. Ummmm...Cherry juice.
 
UpNorthMeech
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ahhhh, the festival of pits. I do not miss living there.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UpNorthMeech: Ahhhh, the festival of pits. I do not miss living there.


Traverse City and the west shore of the LP was pretty damn nice from what I remember.
 
fat boy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A pin fell out of an outrigger, shiat happens
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They bought their tickets, they knew what they were getting into...
 
poorjon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, grab the fence. I'm sure your body weight will stop that enormous steel machine from tipping over
 
Theeng [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like that ride was the pits.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fat boy: A pin fell out of an outrigger, shiat happens


Properly set up and maintained, shiat should not happen.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Flexecutioner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Might be a more interesting story if it was "a parent problem".
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes subby, there is apparent problem with the ride.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As an engineer, I would trust something that's taken apart and put together a dozen times a year or so more than something that operates in the same location for decades, like at Disney or Six Flags.

In the former, the operators have to understand the details of the machine, and the entire machine gets more or less inspected every time it's dismantled and assembled.  At least one person there has checked the ride within the last week.

In the latter case, you can hire nothing but teenagers with chronic cases of afornica at minimum wage to push the start and stop button, and the maintenance crews on site can get lackadaisical about inspecting things that are hard to reach.  A failure mode can take years to develop without detection.

Now that's a dark ride.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
somebody probably got tired of putting two nuts on every bolt...that saves half the work !
 
wild9
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Saw all the video of that this morning and headed to a county fair with the kiddos today.

/This information has been suppressed because I need my deep fried carnival food fix for the year.
 
Felgraf
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

poorjon: Yeah, grab the fence. I'm sure your body weight will stop that enormous steel machine from tipping over


... I mean, once enough people joined in, it clearly did.

(It was people's body weight that was helping put it OUT of balance in the first place.)
(Also, because of how torque works, force is multiplied by the distance from the center of rotation)
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

RolfBlitzer: [Fark user image image 425x527]


Great Rifftrax, btw.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

bughunter: As an engineer, I would trust something that's taken apart and put together a dozen times a year or so more than something that operates in the same location for decades, like at Disney or Six Flags.

In the former, the operators have to understand the details of the machine, and the entire machine gets more or less inspected every time it's dismantled and assembled.  At least one person there has checked the ride within the last week.

In the latter case, you can hire nothing but teenagers with chronic cases of afornica at minimum wage to push the start and stop button, and the maintenance crews on site can get lackadaisical about inspecting things that are hard to reach.  A failure mode can take years to develop without detection.

Now that's a dark ride.


I can't speak to other parks, but Disney used to have the best mechanics around, and paid them to keep everything 110% operational.

Then T. Irby got hired.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

poorjon: Yeah, grab the fence. I'm sure your body weight will stop that enormous steel machine from tipping over


Kinda depends on how out of balance it is.  That's how counter weights work.
 
robodog
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: fat boy: A pin fell out of an outrigger, shiat happens

Properly set up and maintained, shiat should not happen.


Well then go a properly licensed and inspected theme park in a state with functioning government, not the country fair or produce festival with rides run, maintained, and setup by transients and high school football players.
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I've noticed a new trend this year, when hearing advertisements for local fairs they are now announcing what company is supplying the rides.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: I can't speak to other parks, but Disney used to have the best mechanics around,


Yeah, that's the scary part.

You don't know just when present tense changed to past tense...
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Invalid Litter Dept: You said you wanted thrills.


Fark user imageView Full Size


"DO YA WANNA GO FASTER!!!"
 
aperson
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

bughunter: As an engineer, I would trust something that's taken apart and put together a dozen times a year or so more than something that operates in the same location for decades, like at Disney or Six Flags.

In the former, the operators have to understand the details of the machine, and the entire machine gets more or less inspected every time it's dismantled and assembled.  At least one person there has checked the ride within the last week.

In the latter case, you can hire nothing but teenagers with chronic cases of afornica at minimum wage to push the start and stop button, and the maintenance crews on site can get lackadaisical about inspecting things that are hard to reach.  A failure mode can take years to develop without detection.

Now that's a dark ride.


You make an excellent argument, but I would counter that at the carnival you are depending on low wage workers who don't necessarily give a crap to put the rides together correctly.  At a permanent theme park, the rides are assembled once.  Typically by highly skilled, unionized trades people who know their specific role well.  Also the value of a proper footing is hard to ignore.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Dante: What?! Caitlin has a kissing booth? Like for charity?
Jay: Yeah, only it don't cost nothin', and it's not for charity.
[Jay leaves, and comes back in a short time later.]
Jay: And there's no booth.
[Jay leaves and comes back again.]
Jay: And it's more than just kissing.
[Jay leaves and comes back again.]
Jay: And you don't have to be a guy.
[Jay leaves and comes back again.]
Jay: Dude, she's cheating on you.
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

poorjon: Yeah, grab the fence. I'm sure your body weight will stop that enormous steel machine from tipping over


Well in this case it did stabilize it. And what else were they supposed to do? Just stand there and watch as it tipped over?
 
