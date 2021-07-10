 Skip to content
 
(AP News)   Customs agents didn't even bat an eye   (apnews.com) divider line
    More: Weird, Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport, New Orleans, Hurricane Katrina, boxes of long lashes, Louis Armstrong, Immune system, local beauty supply store, False eyelashes  
First New Username In Many Years [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
And just like that, it's Eugene's lucky day.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Brosephus [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
+1 for the headline subby. Made me laugh.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That's a lot of rules for a small thing in a country where the president can tell you to drink bleach.
 
dave0821
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Today I've learned the FDA is responsible for ensuring fake eyelashes are safe.
What a crazy world we live in.
 
MellowMauiMan
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
The mandate of the FDA is very broad and encompassing. Safety of products applied to the body must be safety assured by the FDA.
 
MrScruffles
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

edmo: That's a lot of rules for a small thing in a country where the president can tell you to drink bleach.


I know right?  It's almost as if the rules are disingenuous or the lack of rules for something that could have such dire consequences, is the point?  Maaaybe our entire country is just one big grift designed to keep the wealthy in power!?  Naaah, that's just crazy talk.

/I guess the importers didn't grab em by the pussy hard enough.
 
SpottedOwl
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I see what you did there
 
casual disregard
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

edmo: That's a lot of rules for a small thing in a country where the president can tell you to drink bleach.


That guy is not my president.
 
dave0821
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

casual disregard: edmo: That's a lot of rules for a small thing in a country where the president can tell you to drink bleach.

That guy is not my president.


He's nobody's president anymore.
I know a lot of you thought it was up in the air for a while but he really did lose the election.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I'm glad the agents confiscated that shipment, because when I buy eyelashes, I prefer they are the real thing. I want my purchased eyelashes taken straight from the face of a living person.
 
talkertopc
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

dave0821: Today I've learned the FDA is responsible for ensuring fake eyelashes are safe.
What a crazy world we live in.


They can make people sick if now made and installed safely.
 
Advernaut
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Made of 100% pure rat shiat.
 
casual disregard
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

dave0821: casual disregard: edmo: That's a lot of rules for a small thing in a country where the president can tell you to drink bleach.

That guy is not my president.

He's nobody's president anymore.
I know a lot of you thought it was up in the air for a while but he really did lose the election.


I didn't think that at all. I voted against him twice.

I worry that his children may try to run for the office in the future. This is why we need to vote.

/VOTE
 
dave0821
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

talkertopc: dave0821: Today I've learned the FDA is responsible for ensuring fake eyelashes are safe.
What a crazy world we live in.

They can make people sick if now made and installed safely.


I've honestly never considered it
On one hand it makes sense
On the other it's still a bunch of fake plastic your gluing to your eyes.
 
Abox
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

edmo: That's a lot of rules for a small thing in a country where the president can tell you to drink bleach.


It's funny to say he said that but he didn't really say that so maybe it's the right amount of rules.
 
PapermonkeyExpress
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

casual disregard: edmo: That's a lot of rules for a small thing in a country where the president can tell you to drink bleach.

That guy is not my president.


He's no ones President, and he never said that.

Damn, you guys are really dedicated to the lie.
 
dave0821
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

casual disregard: dave0821: casual disregard: edmo: That's a lot of rules for a small thing in a country where the president can tell you to drink bleach.

That guy is not my president.

He's nobody's president anymore.
I know a lot of you thought it was up in the air for a while but he really did lose the election.

I didn't think that at all. I voted against him twice.

I worry that his children may try to run for the office in the future. This is why we need to vote.

/VOTE


Well if I voted your republicans would actually have ammo on the whole voter fraud thing.
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
We have a beauty supply store nearby that specializes in long hair from China.  When the first COVID check hit, the store was packed from open till close with ladies buying hair.

Many of the cars had LA plates.  Could they have bought out local shops and popped over to FL was what I wondered

Quite the show.
 
Tonyboy
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

skinink: I'm glad the agents confiscated that shipment, because when I buy eyelashes, I prefer they are the real thing. I want my purchased eyelashes taken straight from the face of a living person.


They would not be FDA approved.
 
dave0821
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Unlabeled, non-FDA-approved false lashes are often seized in New Orleans

you'd think after the first few shipments they'd find a different city to ship them to.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

PapermonkeyExpress: casual disregard: edmo: That's a lot of rules for a small thing in a country where the president can tell you to drink bleach.

That guy is not my president.

He's no ones President, and he never said that.

Damn, you guys are really dedicated to the lie.


True, Trump did not suggest drinking bleach. He suggested freebasing Pinesol, which is much healthier.
 
dave0821
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs: PapermonkeyExpress: casual disregard: edmo: That's a lot of rules for a small thing in a country where the president can tell you to drink bleach.

That guy is not my president.

He's no ones President, and he never said that.

Damn, you guys are really dedicated to the lie.

True, Trump did not suggest drinking bleach. He suggested freebasing Pinesol, which is much healthier.


Wasn't there also something about shoving a bright uv light up the ass as well?
 
