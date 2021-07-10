 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The News-Herald)   Almost makes me want to go back to school again...almost   (news-herald.com) divider line
11
    More: Spiffy, High school, Trapper Keeper, school supplies, College, MeadWestvaco, new school year, cute Trapper Keeper, Gnarly fresh wardrobes  
•       •       •

378 clicks; posted to Main » on 10 Jul 2021 at 2:38 PM (14 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



11 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
oblig
media0.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Stephen_Falken [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I had The Organizer which was a Trapper Keeper without the velcro. My high school actually banned TK's because of the sound.
 
criscodisco [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I don't know why it bothers me so much that the writer calls mix tapes "mixed tapes", but it does.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Nobody wants to go back to school. Nobody.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gopher321: Nobody wants to go back to school. Nobody.


Gaetz does.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cafe Threads: gopher321: Nobody wants to go back to school. Nobody.

Gaetz does.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cherryl taggart [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
If they were serious, they would have updated the inside.  Schools are moving away from paperwork, lose the three ring binder and get that thing ready for the Chromebook or whatever device your school system has bought.
 
Pinner
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Only used Pee Chees.
 
casual disregard
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Ha. No. Nothing would ever make me want to go back to school. Worst years of my life.
 
The more you eat the more you fart [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Trapper keepers were the shiat.
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ less than a minute ago  

criscodisco: I don't know why it bothers me so much that the writer calls mix tapes "mixed tapes", but it does.


Yeah, that mistake outs the author as being totally bogus.
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.