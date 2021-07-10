 Skip to content
 
(The Hill)   Here's Obama's summer reading list for 2021   (thehill.com)
    Bill Clinton, President of the United States, Former President Obama, Nobel Prize, White House, eighth novel, Nobel Prize winner Kazuo Ishiguro, great book  
buttercat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I still love this.

Just started the Thursday Next books by Jasper Fforde.  Light Summer reading.
 
First New Username In Many Years [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
ThAnKs, ObAmA.
 
revrendjim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Now do Trump's.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

revrendjim: Now do Trump's.


Here, I found it:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


--For Obama!
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

revrendjim: Now do Trump's.


alphamom.comView Full Size
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

revrendjim: Now do Trump's.


https://www.google.com/search?q=the+g​i​rls+of+playboy&tbm=isch
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Trump's summer reading list is just a wet turd in a sock with a swastika drawn on it.
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Good list. I'm not one for fiction these days, but "Remains of the Day" is one of my favorites. I think I'll check out the Ishigiro novel. Thanks, Obama.
 
Inaditch
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

revrendjim: Now do Trump's.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Trik
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Subby you forgot to put saint before his name.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
lol ppl reed

ok boomer
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: lol ppl reed

ok boomer


Yeah, I only watch 20 minute long videos with 2 minutes of content.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Pfft, just goes to show how un-American he is.

external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
cherryl taggart [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I probably have enough books already to stock a small town library.  It's to the point of either adding shelves or donating some.

Guess I'll be busy donating on my way to see about some of these recommendations.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Teddy Brosevelt: Trump's summer reading list is just a wet turd in a sock with a swastika drawn on it.


Literal lol.
 
JAGChem82
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Critical Race Theory: Kill Whitey Ethically and Efficiently Without Guns

AOC - Easy as 123 (for the kids)
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

cherryl taggart: I probably have enough books already to stock a small town library.  It's to the point of either adding shelves or donating some.

Guess I'll be busy donating on my way to see about some of these recommendations.


That's so funny. Right before I came to this thread I was perusing Amazon looking for yet another bookcase lest the stack of books I have on one of my existing cases topple and kill the cat.
 
FlippityFlap
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

cherryl taggart: I probably have enough books already to stock a small town library.  It's to the point of either adding shelves or donating some.

Guess I'll be busy donating on my way to see about some of these recommendations.


Consider doing a tiny library if your neighborhood will make it work....lot's of them around me here in South Austin...I drop off books I won't read again.
 
Dhusk
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I found Trump's reading list:

dangerousminds.netView Full Size
 
Headso
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I listened to Project Hail Mary it was a fun book
 
RasIanI [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Not to be out-done, Trump released his reading list...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
After Terry died, stopped reading recently published things. I know there's a title out there. I have a few hundred hours of headphones to shore up knowing she has died.
 
RasIanI [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Dhusk: I found Trump's reading list:

[dangerousminds.net image 465x262]


From when? 1981??
 
mrparks
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
It's pretty light on sasquatch erotica.
 
BlousyBrown [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

west.la.lawyer: revrendjim: Now do Trump's.

https://www.google.com/search?q=the+gi​rls+of+playboy&tbm=isch


Not safe for.......oh wait, it's trump. Carry on.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.