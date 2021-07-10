 Skip to content
(Orlando Weekly)   Florida will be hosting a Bigfoot Conference because you really can't make this stuff up   (orlandoweekly.com) divider line
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Will old man Crenshaw be on the panel?
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Because it's as far from the Skunk Ape as possible, so they can talk sh*t about 'em without fear of a wild Floridian Sasquatches raining down boulders from the hills?
 
dildo tontine [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Asking if BF is real is rapidly becoming my go to question to identify morans.  I was referred to the show Bigfoot Hunters as rock solid proof that BF exists. Go on and guess who this person voted for for president.
 
PaulRB [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Florida will be hosting a Bigfoot Conference because you really can't make this stuff up

Actually, you can.
 
SoundOfOneHandWanking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Well if bigfoot is going to show up, it might be worth it.
 
RodneyToady [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I guess my question is: what is Evan Stone doing narrating a Sasquatch mini-series?
 
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If opinions were horses, idiots would ride.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

I'm coming armed.
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
This year's special guest speaker


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Theeng [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I know some people think BF is real, but I like to tell myself most are just having fun with pretending it exists, like Santa, Elves, or the Dutch.
 
mrparks
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

dildo tontine: . Go on and guess who this person voted for for president.


Yourself?
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

dildo tontine: Asking if BF is real is rapidly becoming my go to question to identify morans.  I was referred to the show Bigfoot Hunters as rock solid proof that BF exists. Go on and guess who this person voted for for president.


Um... Bigfoot?

/ Hey he can't do any worse than the last big hairy ape.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Man 1: dude, these morons will buy anything. I just saw where a bunch of them bought commemorative coins to celebrate trump getting the Nobel Prize.

Man 2: I wish we could cash in on that. We can't think of anything to make. All we have around here is swamp land and Bigfoot

Man 1 and Man 2: genius!!
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I've been to a furry convention.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
There's a Bigfoot convention coming up in Gatlinburg as well.  And Ann Arbor.  And one in Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alaska, Idaho, North Carolina...hell, just pick a state.

At least they aren't furry conventions.
 
Theeng [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: I've been to a furry convention.


Nah, a lot of furries are into big feet, not Bigfoot. An easy mistake.
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: dildo tontine: Asking if BF is real is rapidly becoming my go to question to identify morans.  I was referred to the show Bigfoot Hunters as rock solid proof that BF exists. Go on and guess who this person voted for for president.

Um... Bigfoot?

/ Hey he can't do any worse than the last big hairy ape.


Former Congress person Denver rifleman wrote about the correlation of bigfoot believers and we'll, idiots who believe in conspiracies. He's not a bigfoot fetishist, that was his friends sending him pictures of naked big...feet? Bigfoots? Bigfootim?
 
Serious Post on Serious Thread
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

snocone: If opinions were horses, idiots would ride.


If wishes were fishes we'd all be eating sashimi tonight
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
To be more specific: Polk County, Florida is hosting a Bigfoot convention.

If you've spent any time there you understand
 
Ow! That was my feelings!
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kbronsito
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: To be more specific: Polk County, Florida is hosting a Bigfoot convention.

If you've spent any time there you understand


Is than anywhere near Dumpwater, FL? Home of the man who met Andy Griffith.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Bugs Bunny, now would be a good time.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thedingoatemybaby [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Theeng: I know some people think BF is real, but I like to tell myself most are just having fun with pretending it exists, like Santa, Elves, or the Dutch.


Add Idaho to that list...
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Serious Post on Serious Thread: snocone: If opinions were horses, idiots would ride.

If wishes were fishes we'd all be eating sashimi tonight


And if hopes were pork I'd have salami that's happy to see me.
 
youre killing independent george
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I hope to tell the All Gas No Brakes guy is gonna be there...

His video at the flat earth conference a while back was glorious.
 
Izunbacol [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

hubiestubert: Because it's as far from the Skunk Ape as possible, so they can talk sh*t about 'em without fear of a wild Floridian Sasquatches raining down boulders from the hills?


Came here to note that it should be the Skunk Ape. I see my services are unnecessary!
 
