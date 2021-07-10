 Skip to content
 
(We Are Central PA)   Protip: If you are stealing $2k in merchandise from a store, it's probably best not to immediately go back in to 'give back' something you didn't want   (wearecentralpa.com) divider line
    More: Dumbass, Theft, 36-year-old Matthew Robinson, stolen merchandise, Logan Township Police Department, stolen goods, Crimes, Receipt of stolen property, Altoona man  
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
You gotta pay it backward.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ow! That was my feelings!
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
TFA fails without a mugshot.

Boooooooooooooooo!!!
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Ow! That was my feelings!: TFA fails without a mugshot.

Boooooooooooooooo!!!


What I would like to know most is what did this turd steal that he felt like he needed to take back.
 
TheSwizz
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Eightballjacket: Ow! That was my feelings!: TFA fails without a mugshot.

Boooooooooooooooo!!!

What I would like to know most is what did this turd steal that he felt like he needed to take back.


A LeBron jersey.
 
