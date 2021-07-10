 Skip to content
 
(wtnh.com)   Health Inspector arrested for checking the firmness of the buns on restaurant employee   (wtnh.com) divider line
Barfmaker [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
61-year-old Pran Gjeloshi of Hamden is accused of inappropriately touching a 19-year-old waitress.

Remember kids, 61 does not go into 19.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
/GIS - not just for purple waffles
 
isamudyson [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Barfmaker: 61-year-old Pran Gjeloshi of Hamden is accused of inappropriately touching a 19-year-old waitress.

Remember kids, 61 does not go into 19.


It does with enough zeroes in your bank account.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
You know what's a good bun? Those pretzel buns.
 
Quinzy [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Was he under the impression that a waitress would care if he gave then a bad review?  I wonder if has a history of this.
 
Theeng [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Quinzy: Was he under the impression that a waitress would care if he gave then a bad review?  I wonder if has a history of this.


I'd bet so, old white man getting away with shiat until he doesn't.
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
That site makes CT look like a toilet.  .  A creepy health inspector, a kid gets murdered in New Haven, a horrible motorcycle accident, and a town so corrupt they voted their mayor back into office after 7 years in the hole


This is not the first time a public official from Bridgeport has been arrested.
Former Police Chief AJ Perez was convicted last year of rigging an exam to make sure he became chief. He is serving one year in prison. Former Personnel Director David Dunn is serving four months behind bars for helping Perez.
Former Bridgeport State Senator Ernie Newtown spent five years in prison for taking a bribe.
And Mayor Joe Ganim served seven years in federal prison on corruption charges. He was convicted in 2003, got out in 2010, and won his old job back as mayor in 2015.
 
The Bunyip
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I'm glad he didn't probe her with his stem thermometer!

/ I'm a licensed inspector
// You'll never feel worse than when you bring a clipboard and thermometers into a strip club
/// this guy is a creep
 
Loris [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I'm glad these creeps can get arrested now. Not that long ago, we'd be laughed at for trying to file a report.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

isamudyson: Barfmaker: 61-year-old Pran Gjeloshi of Hamden is accused of inappropriately touching a 19-year-old waitress.

Remember kids, 61 does not go into 19.

It does with enough zeroes in your bank account.


Doesn't stop men from trying although 63 typically doesn't go into 16 or 17.  He must not be famous enough to get away with it
 
