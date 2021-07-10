 Skip to content
(MLive.com)   Having won the war on drugs, drugs decide to take a victory lap   (mlive.com) divider line
29
29 Comments     (+0 »)
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Niiiice
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Lol, wondering how many idiots think that this is desecrating sacred ground..
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Only half a million?  For that sweet commercial real estate that is obviously in extremely high demand?
mlive.comView Full Size


It has an art deco walkway and everything.
 
Ow! That was my feelings!
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The more you eat the more you fart [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Lol!

That's awesome!

The war on drugs was never about drugs ftr.  It was about putting as many black and/or poor people in prison as possible.
 
SpottedOwl
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Gonna make some heavy weed with that good ole Flint water!
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
A half million for the lot? Or does someone have a plan for "Police Academy" brand weed?

Should have leased it. That way you get perpetual income instead of this teeny tiny windfall you've already spent.
 
dkulprit [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Some people mad.

The only offer was 20k and the city council members really think they're going to get more or anything close to 500k for that parcel?

Knowing how these things normally go, I'm assuming the grow company didn't "lobby" the other members "hard" enough.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Grow acres of weed and make hash.
Figure it out.
 
EvaDewer
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Approves

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
"half-million dollars can do a lot for our city's general fund," council President Kate Fields said.

Now maybe they can buy some new pipes

And maybe some plumbing
 
Godscrack
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Like old bars always turning into churches.
 
dave0821
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Vlad_the_Inaner: "half-million dollars can do a lot for our city's general fund," council President Kate Fields said.

Now maybe they can buy some new pipes

And maybe some plumbing


Well they're definitely going to need new pipes if a weed plant opens up
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
they rebooting the police academy series?

police academy 420:  detectives on dope
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Only half a million?  For that sweet commercial real estate that is obviously in extremely high demand?
[mlive.com image 850x566]

It has an art deco walkway and everything.


And they're going to use Flint water in the grow operation?  Nice.
 
GloomCookie613
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Godscrack: Like old bars always turning into churches.


And in reverse churches ---> bars or brewery restaurants
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

SpaceMonkey-66: Lol, wondering how many idiots think that this is desecrating sacred ground..


Given that this is in Flint, I am going with zero.  The only fight is over the normal dirty dealing that happens in Flint. FTFA:

After the vote, Mays asked city attorneys for a legal opinion about whether the sale to Evergrow LLC followed the proper procedures for the disposal of city-owned property.
"I just ain't cool with this process," he said, questioning why the sale wasn't handled by the city's Purchasing Department and why it wasn't advertised more broadly than the city's website.
Winfrey-Carter also questioned the sale, saying the city should have listed the property for sale more than seven days and on multiple platforms.
"There has been some back-door deals made," she alleged Monday.
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Eightballjacket: SpaceMonkey-66: Lol, wondering how many idiots think that this is desecrating sacred ground..

Given that this is in Flint, I am going with zero.  The only fight is over the normal dirty dealing that happens in Flint. FTFA:

After the vote, Mays asked city attorneys for a legal opinion about whether the sale to Evergrow LLC followed the proper procedures for the disposal of city-owned property.
"I just ain't cool with this process," he said, questioning why the sale wasn't handled by the city's Purchasing Department and why it wasn't advertised more broadly than the city's website.
Winfrey-Carter also questioned the sale, saying the city should have listed the property for sale more than seven days and on multiple platforms.
"There has been some back-door deals made," she alleged Monday.


I think those city council members are with the Flint Attorney who offered 20k. They're mad that their buddy didn't get the property for a song, and that someone put an actual 500k bid.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
My old elementary school is no longer in use by the district, and it's a really cool building. I've always wanted to buy it and rehab it.
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: Eightballjacket: SpaceMonkey-66: Lol, wondering how many idiots think that this is desecrating sacred ground..

Given that this is in Flint, I am going with zero.  The only fight is over the normal dirty dealing that happens in Flint. FTFA:

After the vote, Mays asked city attorneys for a legal opinion about whether the sale to Evergrow LLC followed the proper procedures for the disposal of city-owned property.
"I just ain't cool with this process," he said, questioning why the sale wasn't handled by the city's Purchasing Department and why it wasn't advertised more broadly than the city's website.
Winfrey-Carter also questioned the sale, saying the city should have listed the property for sale more than seven days and on multiple platforms.
"There has been some back-door deals made," she alleged Monday.

I think those city council members are with the Flint Attorney who offered 20k. They're mad that their buddy didn't get the property for a song, and that someone put an actual 500k bid.


Exactly, it's like Krusty once said about his bribe, the $20,000 offer moved them......TO A BIGGER HOUSE.
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I hope the victory lap isn't laced with fentanyl.
 
professionalenabler
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Vlad_the_Inaner: "half-million dollars can do a lot for our city's general fund," council President Kate Fields said.

Now maybe they can buy some new pipes

And maybe some plumbing


Or they can spend it on weed.
 
137 Is An Excellent Time
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

The more you eat the more you fart: Lol!

That's awesome!

The war on drugs was never about drugs ftr.  It was about putting as many black and/or poor people in prison as possible.


Maybe, but maybe 300 million people being able to go buy PCP at the corner isn't a great idea either.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Only half a million?  For that sweet commercial real estate that is obviously in extremely high demand?
[mlive.com image 850x566]

It has an art deco walkway and everything.


Probably has a lot to do with security features or how secure it can be made.  In most states where it is legalized there are onerous security requirements for the grow operations.  These serve as barriers to entry, ensuring that only corporations and the wealthy may play.
 
dave0821
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Sexy Jesus: Marcus Aurelius: Only half a million?  For that sweet commercial real estate that is obviously in extremely high demand?
[mlive.com image 850x566]

It has an art deco walkway and everything.

Probably has a lot to do with security features or how secure it can be made.  In most states where it is legalized there are onerous security requirements for the grow operations.  These serve as barriers to entry, ensuring that only corporations and the wealthy may play.


I don't know man.
If I was growing a lot of weed in a country where everyone has a gun and zero impulse control I'd probably want a lot of "onerous security requirements" as well
 
Serious Post on Serious Thread
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Only half a million?  For that sweet commercial real estate that is obviously in extremely high demand?
[mlive.com image 850x566]

It has an art deco walkway and everything.


Don't forget the free fire extinguisher on the front steps. That's worth an easy $30
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Sexy Jesus: Marcus Aurelius: Only half a million?  For that sweet commercial real estate that is obviously in extremely high demand?
[mlive.com image 850x566]

It has an art deco walkway and everything.

Probably has a lot to do with security features or how secure it can be made.  In most states where it is legalized there are onerous security requirements for the grow operations.  These serve as barriers to entry, ensuring that only corporations and the wealthy may play.


It's not the security that serves as a barrier, it is the legal requirements right out of the gate. You need significant capital to even be considered for a license from the State of Michigan.
 
