 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CBS Minnesota)   "They grow bigger than you think"   (minnesota.cbslocal.com) divider line
21
    More: PSA, Lake, Great Lakes, Last month, poor water quality, Water, Mississippi River, Sediment, attached photos of the tweet show  
•       •       •

1126 clicks; posted to Main » on 10 Jul 2021 at 10:38 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



21 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Miss Stein [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


When you feed a fish, never feed him a lot.
So much and no more!  Never more than a spot,
or something may happen!  You never know what.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
THE WATER WAS COLD!!!
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Miss Stein: [Fark user image image 357x500]

When you feed a fish, never feed him a lot.
So much and no more!  Never more than a spot,
or something may happen!  You never know what.


My favorite book as a child.  <3
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Goldy?
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can think pretty big.
 
b0rg9
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The snack that smiles back.
 
leeksfromchichis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not safe for Work or Waterways
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't be fat shaming Goldie!
 
Kris_Romm
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Solution:

thetakeiteasychef.comView Full Size
 
PoweredByIrony
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Also, they start eating all sorts of junk.  I mean...

Fark user imageView Full Size


Bacon Mac 'n' Cheese? Damn, goldfish, you fat.
 
tuxq
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size


/why buy them when I can breed them in a pond?!
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Not all of them are from pet owners. Some people fish with them(illegal in most states). Then you got people in flood zones that have them(not Koi, but actual goldfish) in their backyard ponds, which they escape when it floods.
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

They grow very big when you feed them.
 
hogans
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
"Longer than you think, Dad! It's longer than you think!"
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
That's what subby's mom said.
 
Mongo No.5
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I mean it's basically just a carp.  And they aren't likely to make it through winter.  It's not a breathless panic.
 
NearCanuck
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Mongo No.5: I mean it's basically just a carp.  And they aren't likely to make it through winter.  It's not a breathless panic.


That's. . . probably not a good viewpoint for invasive species control.

Could be you just select for the most cold tolerate individuals, and suddenly you've got some new gamefish stock to play with!
 
chucknasty [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
is the headline a reference to The Jaunt by Stephen King or a reference to my balls? I am confused.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Adam, Eve....first time.....yadda, yadda, yadda......"stand back, I'm not sure how big this is gonna get."
 
Trump's Merkin
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Mongo No.5: I mean it's basically just a carp.  And they aren't likely to make it through winter.  It's not a breathless panic.


They survive Alberta winters just fine.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
CSB
Parents old house had a small pond with a fountain. From spring to fall they would stock it with goldfish. Why? So the pond became less of a mosquito breeding pit. In the winter they would take out the goldfish and put them in a tank inside the house. Dad would then mostly drain the pond because plastic and ice would expand/crack it if there was too much.

Well, they also had racoons and cats that found out the pool was full of breakfast. That also attracted possums. Which is good. Because unlike most of the large park near them, my parents had zero tick peoblems. Goldfish would breed. Animals would keep the population down. He would have goldfish not that much smaller than the article

One year when dad was filling the pond in order to move the goldfish back in. He found out that he missed a goldfish from the previous fall. 4 inch long goldfish somehow survived the winter in a shallow frozen over less than 5 foot diameter plastic basin.

/CSB

My point being that sure, goldfish are pretty. But they are carp. Carp will survive in harsh conditions. Cold and low oxygen. Carp are invasive. Carp will breed - a lot. Carp can take over. My lake has that problem. No goldfish. Grass carp? I can pull two to three foot long ones out. Certain times in the day you can just see hoards of them near the top of the water feeding. My bay is 1000 feet across, mucky, and more or less mostly 1-3 feet deep. Some places four.

They stock bluegill and perch. Been doing that for years. Those do eat carp eggs; supposedly lowering the carp population. There are bass, walleye, and pike in parts of this lake that do get down to 5 to 8 feet. The only pike i've seen is the dead one that washed up on my shore. Otherwise. Cat and carp is all i get.

Still fun to catch.
 
Displayed 21 of 21 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.