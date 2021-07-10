 Skip to content
(Global Times (China))   Scorned girlfriend seeks revenge by renting ex boyfriend's car via an online car renting app, proceeds to run 49 red lights in two days. That'll show him   (globaltimes.cn) divider line
29
    More: Weird, Zhejiang, Local police, Fujian, Woman, Driving, Spring and Autumn Period, Property, Ningbo  
•       •       •

Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Nothing says "Master Criminal" like providing your victim your name, address and a major credit card and then signing a form accepting liability for all violations incurred while operating the victim's car.
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
have detained a man and a woman on suspicion of provoking trouble

That's a crime now?

In America many cities don't care who was driving past a camera. If the owner is a human, the owner is liable no matter what.
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I remember there was something similar here in the US. They found a like vehicle and just used a photocopied plate and drove around running red light cameras.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That's pretty ingenious, actually.
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Merltech: I remember there was something similar here in the US. They found a like vehicle and just used a photocopied plate and drove around running red light cameras.


Maryland Students Use Speed Cameras for Revenge
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ZAZ: In America many cities don't care who was driving past a camera. If the owner is a human, the owner is liable no matter what.


I'm actually honestly surprised that they don't charge your bank account - as it makes all the payments for the car, insurance, and gas and is thus responsible - and leave you with no standing in court to dispute the charges.

When your bank account doesn't show up in court, summary judgement, money withdrawn.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why doesn't it surprise me that the kind of person who rents out his car would have a crazy ex GF. It's almost the plot of a shiatty, Saturday evening sit Com.
 
casual disregard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"provoking trouble"

How does that work?
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's like that old Buddhist saying:

Holding on to anger is like renting your ex-boyfriend's car with the intent of getting him tickets for disobeying semaphores, but you are the one who gets arrested.

Namaste.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
csb: so I lent my car to a girl I dated a few times since I was going  way out of town for two weeks.   In that time, she parked in a handicap spot at a gym and ran out of gas on the freeway and left the car there.   When I got back to the airport I took a cab to her place to pick up my car and she had moved.  But she had a great ass.
 
maxheck [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
The Rolling Stones - Far Away Eyes - OFFICIAL PROMO
Youtube VyK1bZZ7E-s
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Stud Gerbil: csb: so I lent my car to a girl I dated a few times since I was going  way out of town for two weeks.   In that time, she parked in a handicap spot at a gym and ran out of gas on the freeway and left the car there.   When I got back to the airport I took a cab to her place to pick up my car and she had moved.  But she had a great ass.


Sometimes it's just worth it.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
That's Nummerwang.  This early in the morning 49 is close enough.

NENA | 99 Luftballons [1983] [Offizielles Musikvideo]
Youtube Fpu5a0Bl8eY
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Looks like someone's social score is about to take a hit!
 
alienated [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Mr. Coffee Nerves: Nothing says "Master Criminal" like providing your victim your name, address and a major credit card and then signing a form accepting liability for all violations incurred while operating the victim's car.


I do not use cards to charge things that often, but, is there a minor credit card option ? Not asking for an enemy who I would like to see in jail .
 
dr_iacovone
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Good work Lou
 
Robo Beat
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Just 49 red lights?  Amateur.

This madlad dropped his ex-girlfriend's car off at the O'Hare Airport lot and left it there for three years.
 
Mr. Tweedy
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I can't wait until this little group show up on the Montel Zhao Show! 你不认识我 ammiright?
 
Loucifer
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I stole my ex-wife's gun and shot up her church. She was not held responsible for any of it! Might as well be living in a commie dictatorship!
 
IamTomJoad
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
People seem to think fingerprints only mean actual fingerprints.

Should have been more stealthy.

We had a loudmouth regular at the bar. Folks tolerated him, but he was an arse.

Back then, you had to get gay porn from magazines thru the mail.

After a particular weekend where this guy was just an insufferable arse to everyone I happened to walk into the newsstand where I bought magazines for the bar.

They had an alcove where all the porn was located.

I flipped thru all the mags and took every subscription card and proceeded to send him subscriptions to twink, leather, bear....hell, name your particular bent and he got the magazine.

Didn't really seem to effect him much till he made a failed run at a city council seat and had to explain why he was a member of NAMBLA.
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

alienated: Mr. Coffee Nerves: Nothing says "Master Criminal" like providing your victim your name, address and a major credit card and then signing a form accepting liability for all violations incurred while operating the victim's car.

I do not use cards to charge things that often, but, is there a minor credit card option ? Not asking for an enemy who I would like to see in jail .


Username checks out.
 
WyDave
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Isn't there an urban legend about an ex-girlfriend, back in the landline days, letting herself into her boyfriend's house while he was on vacation for three weeks, calling the Beijing time and temperature number, and leaving the call connected?
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

alienated: Mr. Coffee Nerves: Nothing says "Master Criminal" like providing your victim your name, address and a major credit card and then signing a form accepting liability for all violations incurred while operating the victim's car.

I do not use cards to charge things that often, but, is there a minor credit card option ? Not asking for an enemy who I would like to see in jail .


Discover.
 
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Police in Shaoxing have detained a man and a woman on suspicion of provoking trouble

As a father of two kids, I can appreciate this charge.
 
DuneClimber
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I ran two red lights yesterday. I was in a hurry. I did it in a safe manner, making sure no other cars were coming first. Don't tell anyone.
 
Mouser
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: Why doesn't it surprise me that the kind of person who rents out his car would have a crazy ex GF. It's almost the plot of a shiatty, Saturday evening sit Com.


Even better, it's set in China, where having a string of petty misdemeanors on your file would ruin your credit rating, kick you out of school, keep you from getting plane or train tickets and probably would get you fired, as well.
 
Fano
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Mr. Coffee Nerves: Nothing says "Master Criminal" like providing your victim your name, address and a major credit card and then signing a form accepting liability for all violations incurred while operating the victim's car.


4 dimensional Jenga
 
Target Builder
‘’ 1 minute ago  
From top to bottom this story is a Matryoshka doll of bad ideas, bad judgement and bad choices.
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Unsung_Hero: ZAZ: In America many cities don't care who was driving past a camera. If the owner is a human, the owner is liable no matter what.

I'm actually honestly surprised that they don't charge your bank account - as it makes all the payments for the car, insurance, and gas and is thus responsible - and leave you with no standing in court to dispute the charges.

When your bank account doesn't show up in court, summary judgement, money withdrawn.


They threaten to suspend your license instead.  You can speed a thousand times, and as long as you pay your fines your license is still good.

The scenario you suggest appeared briefly in a scene of the 1990s SF TV show SeaQuest DSV.  One of our characters is on a bike and gets zapped by a laser beam and notified that his government account has been automatically debited by the amount of the fine.
 
