 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(MassLive)   It is once again legal to electrocute the mentally ill and the disabled. The zappings will continue until morale improves   (masslive.com) divider line
18
    More: Stupid, Aggression, federal appeals court, Appeal, use of controversial electric shock devices, Drug Administration's ban, Posttraumatic stress disorder, Bodily harm, U.S. Court of Appeals  
•       •       •

418 clicks; posted to Main » on 10 Jul 2021 at 8:15 AM (30 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



18 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
GitOffaMyLawn [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
It's not pleasant. I don't recommend it.
 
ryant123
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Excellent. Now laughter can begin again.

https://www.fark.com/comments/3276148​/​Prank-caller-tricks-mental-health-faci​lity-into-activating-patients-remote-c​ontrolled-shock-devices-Milgram-wanted​-for-questioning
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Shocking!
 
johnphantom
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

GitOffaMyLawn: It's not pleasant. I don't recommend it.


I was in an institution in 1985 for over 6 months, one of the guys on my unit got electroshock about once a month. I remember when he would come back from it, he would sit in the lounge basically drooling.

//John was his name, he taught me how to play basketball 1 vs 1 when they would rarely let me off the unit under his supervision
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

ryant123: Excellent. Now laughter can begin again.

https://www.fark.com/comments/3276148/​Prank-caller-tricks-mental-health-faci​lity-into-activating-patients-remote-c​ontrolled-shock-devices-Milgram-wanted​-for-questioning


What's really funny is some people think the US is a "good" country.
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
No surprise that a court is like, "this doctor says he totally needs this abusive pain compliance method. I approve!"
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Wait 'til they start executing people because they had depression 5 years ago.
 
NobleHam
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
So, while electroconvulsive therapy has definitely been abused and misused a lot in the past, it does have some benefits for some people. It should certainly be an option for a person and their doctor.

However, based on just a minimal amount of research, the JRC should not only not be allowed to use it, they should be shut the fark down for torturing children.
 
Dadoody
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
flxt.tmsimg.comView Full Size
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

johnphantom: GitOffaMyLawn: It's not pleasant. I don't recommend it.

I was in an institution in 1985 for over 6 months, one of the guys on my unit got electroshock about once a month. I remember when he would come back from it, he would sit in the lounge basically drooling.

//John was his name, he taught me how to play basketball 1 vs 1 when they would rarely let me off the unit under his supervision


Are they talking about ECT? I thought it sounded more like those collars that stop dogs from barking.

Both this and the dog collars seem like lazy short term solutions that cause bigger long term problems.
 
Kris_Romm
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I don't know how to feel about this.  Horror is the obvious, but actually reading the article it seems to be some behavior modification thing for self-harmers.  I see people talking uptopic about electroshock therapy, but it doesn't sound like that's what's going on. I'm certainly not convinced this is great, but if the alternative is successful self harm or being drugged to the gills?  I dunno.  I don't want to support this, but also don't want to be knee jerk about what theoretically might be the best of a series of bad alternatives.  I mean I suspect a lot of people are going to get on a really high horse and (as is apparently Fark tradition) not read the article.  But in this case the article succeeds in placing a better context to this.  It's not a torture device. It's not electroshock therarpy in the classic sense.  It's an emergency measure the people being treated (or their parents) actually want to avoid worse things.
 
johnphantom
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: johnphantom: GitOffaMyLawn: It's not pleasant. I don't recommend it.

I was in an institution in 1985 for over 6 months, one of the guys on my unit got electroshock about once a month. I remember when he would come back from it, he would sit in the lounge basically drooling.

//John was his name, he taught me how to play basketball 1 vs 1 when they would rarely let me off the unit under his supervision

Are they talking about ECT? I thought it sounded more like those collars that stop dogs from barking.

Both this and the dog collars seem like lazy short term solutions that cause bigger long term problems.


They are actually putting dog collars on patients? Yeah, there needs to be a class action for that.
 
Xetal
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: johnphantom: GitOffaMyLawn: It's not pleasant. I don't recommend it.

I was in an institution in 1985 for over 6 months, one of the guys on my unit got electroshock about once a month. I remember when he would come back from it, he would sit in the lounge basically drooling.

//John was his name, he taught me how to play basketball 1 vs 1 when they would rarely let me off the unit under his supervision

Are they talking about ECT? I thought it sounded more like those collars that stop dogs from barking.

Both this and the dog collars seem like lazy short term solutions that cause bigger long term problems.


This is kind of how I read it also.

ECT has therapeutic value in some patients. It has quite the history of being abused, but it does have legitimate value in modern medicine.

From the article I don't think ECT is even what is happening here. It looks like it is some form of negative punishment- shocking them to discourage certain behaviors?
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size

Seems like a violation of patient and caregiver relationship
 
Kris_Romm
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: johnphantom: GitOffaMyLawn: It's not pleasant. I don't recommend it.

I was in an institution in 1985 for over 6 months, one of the guys on my unit got electroshock about once a month. I remember when he would come back from it, he would sit in the lounge basically drooling.

//John was his name, he taught me how to play basketball 1 vs 1 when they would rarely let me off the unit under his supervision

Are they talking about ECT? I thought it sounded more like those collars that stop dogs from barking.

Both this and the dog collars seem like lazy short term solutions that cause bigger long term problems.


Those dog collars are to stop barking. It's a clear case of misuse, because while excessive barking CAN actually be harmful to a dog, it's not harm on a huge scale. And it's certainly not the only solution.

This appears to be a similar idea, but intended to stop genuinely harmful behaviors.  The morality seems gray, but if the alternative genuinely IS either the self harm succeeding or drugging a person?

Obviously the key is this definitely shouldn't be widely implemented.  Like all science and medicine, one would hope a ton of really careful, well monitored studies are done.
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Dadoody:
Fark user imageView Full Size

You don't want to meet Stinker.
 
FarkaDark
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
NobleHam
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Kris_Romm: I don't know how to feel about this.  Horror is the obvious, but actually reading the article it seems to be some behavior modification thing for self-harmers.  I see people talking uptopic about electroshock therapy, but it doesn't sound like that's what's going on. I'm certainly not convinced this is great, but if the alternative is successful self harm or being drugged to the gills?  I dunno.  I don't want to support this, but also don't want to be knee jerk about what theoretically might be the best of a series of bad alternatives.  I mean I suspect a lot of people are going to get on a really high horse and (as is apparently Fark tradition) not read the article.  But in this case the article succeeds in placing a better context to this.  It's not a torture device. It's not electroshock therarpy in the classic sense.  It's an emergency measure the people being treated (or their parents) actually want to avoid worse things.


The UN has called what this place does torture and they were forced to stop after an autistic child was shocked dozens of times on video while crying out in pain for disobeying instructions. This article does not give appropriate context.
 
Displayed 18 of 18 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.