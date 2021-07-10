 Skip to content
(Fox 13 Tampa Bay)   Want to make $10,000 the hard way? Florida Python Challenge this weekend   (fox13news.com) divider line
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
When I was a boy in school, about first grade, a teacher played the "I'm being swallowed by a boa constrictor" song, it would have been terrifying if I had any frame of reference. Now that I do, being eaten alive, is something I will avoid at all costs, even $10k.
 
Kassandry [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Helps control an invasive species and you get cash prizes? Sounds like a win-win.

I'd say it'd be even better if they were safe to eat, but their mercury content is really high in Florida.
 
washburn777
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Floridians offer snake blood to the snake blood god.  Highest slaughter grants highest reward.

Worship, ye carnal subjects.  Worship til you pass out grinning.
 
