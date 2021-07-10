 Skip to content
(WHDH Boston)   Why did the Canadian, Romanian and a French person cross the library lawn? To get tossed back into Canada of course   (whdh.com) divider line
19
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And looking back that's how the war started
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Honestly, a one way flight from Mexico City to Toronto is like $80. You could just walk from there....
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And they were subsequently fined five cents a day.
 
Chompachangas [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why would anyone in their right mind try to sneak into the USA... from Canada?!?!
 
Dhusk
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just find a drunk boater to ferry you across Lake Ontario or something.  It'll cost $50 Canadian and a six pack of beer at most.
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: And looking back that's how the war started


2021. At the time, nobody could have imagined that World War III would start with Canada. But looking back... I think we always really knew.
 
nicoffeine
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: And looking back that's how the war started


I saw that documentary with John Candy.
 
tedthebellhopp
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Got to talk to my wife here a bit early in the pandemic when she was stuck in Canada, there is always a border patrol vehicle  sitting on the other side of this building. There is also no loitering signs and cameras everywhere.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

InfoFreako: waxbeans: And looking back that's how the war started

2021. At the time, nobody could have imagined that World War III would start with Canada. But looking back... I think we always really knew.


And only two years later, the United States would enter that war.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Dhusk: Just find a drunk boater to ferry you across Lake Ontario or something.  It'll cost $50 Canadian and a six pack of beer at most.


Just make sure you land on a beach or something instead of a public dock.  Coming in somewhere that might have a harbormaster is asking to be noticed and reported, which can end with handcuffs.

Also, just don't do the drunk boater thing.  Lake Ontario rarely gives back bodies, but more importantly you might damage someone else's boat or dock as you arrive.
 
Kris_Romm
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
They need an armed guard shack on that lawn.
 
nanim [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Are you sure Canada wanted the Romanian back?  Or any of them?
 
Numberlady2
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
This is so dumb.  There are cameras everywhere at these small borders. I live at the NY/QC border where the actual border is just a small building with dense woods on either side.  There are motion detectors everywhere.  I think there must have been alcohol involved.
 
Numberlady2
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Kris_Romm: They need an armed guard shack on that lawn.


the USBP is well armed.  They are everywhere.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Numberlady2: This is so dumb.  There are cameras everywhere at these small borders. I live at the NY/QC border where the actual border is just a small building with dense woods on either side.  There are motion detectors everywhere.  I think there must have been alcohol involved.


Or desperation.

/ maybe they just got turned around
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

nanim: Are you sure Canada wanted the Romanian back?  Or any of them?


I've met a few Romanians.  Can't say much about the ones still in their native country, but the immigrants to Canada I've met have been great people... as long as you don't ask them about the Roma.  I'm pretty sure that'll fade in a generation.

Still, anyone dumb enough to be illegally border crossing right now in defiance of COVID border restrictions?  I guess we should take them back just to lock them up so they're not a burden on the American taxpayer.
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Unsung_Hero: nanim: Are you sure Canada wanted the Romanian back?  Or any of them?

I've met a few Romanians.  Can't say much about the ones still in their native country, but the immigrants to Canada I've met have been great people... as long as you don't ask them about the Roma.  I'm pretty sure that'll fade in a generation.

Still, anyone dumb enough to be illegally border crossing right now in defiance of COVID border restrictions?  I guess we should take them back just to lock them up so they're not a burden on the American taxpayer.


My brother has in laws who are from Romania and live moved to Canada.  They are great people, a lot of fun to hang out with.  One thing they really hate is communism, and Montreal.
 
goodncold
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
It would suck to have to mow that lawn.

Brrrrr.
"Papers please"
Brrrrrr.
"Papers please"
 
TotallyRealNotFake
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Boarder towns never had any issues until America got a stick up their @$$ and forced everyone to have passports and documents.
Theres still thousands of miles of unmatched boarder out west.
Why do this stupid maneuver in a well documented town ?
The Romanian must of been doing the planning.
 
