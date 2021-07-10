 Skip to content
 
(Some Fly Guy)   Passengers on a flight to Miami ordered to place their hands on their heads and not film ( w/ film )   (liveandletsfly.com) divider line
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
The Trump presidency has traumatized the nation, what we are seeing on planes now, is a symptom of national PTSD.
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
that's farking terrifying. what were they trying to prevent by using an ALL passengers "keep your hands were we can see them" posture? triggering a bomb or releasing an airborne toxin is all that comes to my mind. yeesh
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Now that I am seeing many POC on that flight, I am getting the feeling that this might be, a flight attendant playing wannabe cop. "All you "suspects" hands on your head where I can see them, there's a new sheriff on this plane, and his name is Bruce, flight attendant police! No filming, while I abuse my airline authoritah!"

I have been flying for half a century, and I have never even heard, of people putting hands on head in flight.
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
First class got more bubbles as usual
 
CrazyCurt [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Lambskincoat:

I have been flying for half a century, and I have never even heard, of people putting hands on head in flight.

Put your hands on your head. Now do the Hokie-Pokie or we turn this plane around. That's what it's all about.

/ I would like to know wtf happened though.
 
PreMortem [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Yeah, Fark you and bring more cops.
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've noticed people on Fark tossing around the term Oppositional Defiant Disorder quite a bit lately (or maybe it's just one prolific Farker's favorite behavioral issue) but really, if somebody, especially someone in authority, tells me DO NOT RECORD THIS - that's exactly what I'm doing.
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe Denzel Washington was piloting, in which case I'd scream and want to be duct taped to my seat too.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  

namegoeshere: I've noticed people on Fark tossing around the term Oppositional Defiant Disorder quite a bit lately (or maybe it's just one prolific Farker's favorite behavioral issue) but really, if somebody, especially someone in authority, tells me DO NOT RECORD THIS - that's exactly what I'm doing.


If they didn't want anybody to record it they should have played Taylor Swift over the PA.
 
poorjon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like someone on the flight started screaming for some reason and someone else waaaay overreacted
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was on a flight last night and a woman was so out of control (passenger) she had to be restrained and literally duct taped to her seat - crazy screaming person - 1.5 hours of screaming - police were waiting when we landed....


2.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
Boojum2k [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That order sounds more like something a hijacker would say.

*Turns on camera*
 
Branniganslaw
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Waiting to check a bag at Denver International, hopefully I don't get a show on the flight home.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Flight Attendants doing PR and preventing the Streisand Effect?
 
kindms
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
no way i would have kept my hands up for an hour.

sorry unless you got me at gun point you can fark off
 
dennishiding [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Not much explanation, but speculation.   If the screaming person was screaming about a threat to the flight, or introduced such a threat at some point.   "Let me off, they are going to kill us all...."  type of thing.    Then perhaps the air line comes up with the hands-on-head as their response just in case "they"  really are after the screaming person.
 
holdmybones
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Branniganslaw: Waiting to check a bag at Denver International, hopefully I don't get a show on the flight home.


You have my condolences. I hear tsa is even more backed up than usual these days at DIA.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
"At this time, we are requesting that all passengers put your hands in the air.  For our first class, business class, and economy plus passengers, you may waive them like you just don't care."
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

kindms: no way i would have kept my hands up for an hour.

sorry unless you got me at gun point you can fark off


I have an impinged shoulder.  I can barely lift that hand over my head and it's painful to do so.  No way I would be able to do that for an hour.  Maybe in a few months.
 
talkertopc
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

luna1580: that's farking terrifying. what were they trying to prevent by using an ALL passengers "keep your hands were we can see them" posture? triggering a bomb or releasing an airborne toxin is all that comes to my mind. yeesh


Wouldn't something like this incite a terrorist to detonate their bomb instead of maybe getting cold feet and not doing anything?
 
Tyrosine
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Individual passengers getting out of hand on flights is fairly common (there seems to be stories on it weekly), and having all passengers put their hands on their heads doesn't seem to be a normal response. I suspect the flight crew may have had reason to believe there may have been another threat of some kind onboard that may or may not have been related to the passenger who needed to be restrained.

The no filming may have been to limit access to electronic devices (a common movie trope is a bomber on the flight with a cellphone controlling a bomb) but I suspect this may have to do with liability. Passenger freakouts inevitably end up getting filmed and I suspect the airline's legal teams are starting to worry about these videos from a liability perspective and possibly a privacy one too. Also, if an Air Marshal was onboard and helped deal with the unruly passenger they may have been trying to protect his or her identity.

I suspect more information will be released once the police investigation is complete but I'm of the opinion that the airline had better have a good explanation as to why these seemingly draconian measures were used.
 
BigMax
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Weird Hal: kindms: no way i would have kept my hands up for an hour.

sorry unless you got me at gun point you can fark off

I have an impinged shoulder.  I can barely lift that hand over my head and it's painful to do so.  No way I would be able to do that for an hour.  Maybe in a few months.


Yeah, I was just thinking that I'm not sure that I could keep my hands on my head for that long. I think your injury sounds worse than mine, but I have some old scar tissue in the shoulder joint that would make this really, really uncomfortable.
 
thrillbilly1967
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Simple.

If she is made to do it alone she can sue for embarrassment etc etc.

If EVERYONE has to do it then she cant say she was singked out etc
 
Duck_of_Doom [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Without RTFA, my first thought was "don't gawk over and go looking for the collapsed building area", illogical as that sounds.
 
Deathfrogg
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: "At this time, we are requesting that all passengers put your hands in the air.  For our first class, business class, and economy plus passengers, you may waive them like you just don't care."


Grand Funk Railroad - The Loco-Motion
Youtube jxyU4W8iyeI
 
holdmybones
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

BigMax: Weird Hal: kindms: no way i would have kept my hands up for an hour.

sorry unless you got me at gun point you can fark off

I have an impinged shoulder.  I can barely lift that hand over my head and it's painful to do so.  No way I would be able to do that for an hour.  Maybe in a few months.

Yeah, I was just thinking that I'm not sure that I could keep my hands on my head for that long. I think your injury sounds worse than mine, but I have some old scar tissue in the shoulder joint that would make this really, really uncomfortable.


Yep. Arthritis, broken collarbone, and torn rotator cuff in the past. That would be a painful challenge.
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I've been flying for years as well and never had anything similar occur. But I've never been in a plane crash either.

The heads-on-head order might have been a security input from the ground.

/Also curious about the backstory.
 
parasol [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

kindms: no way i would have kept my hands up for an hour.

sorry unless you got me at gun point you can fark off


I doubt I could have except at gun point.
Previous catastrophic shoulder injury would leave *me* screaming after an hour in that position.
 
mrsjdmcd [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Weird Hal: kindms: no way i would have kept my hands up for an hour.

sorry unless you got me at gun point you can fark off

I have an impinged shoulder.  I can barely lift that hand over my head and it's painful to do so.  No way I would be able to do that for an hour.  Maybe in a few months.


I have rheumatoid arthritis. There's no way I could do it either. Hope your shoulder is better soon.
 
parasol [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
so, five people out of twenty five posts with bad shoulders.

I wonder how many people on the plane also had bad shoulders.
 
Boojum2k [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

parasol: so, five people out of twenty five posts with bad shoulders.

I wonder how many people on the plane also had bad shoulders.


We'll know when the lawsuits start.
 
Compact Travel Size
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Branniganslaw: Waiting to check a bag at Denver International, hopefully I don't get a show on the flight home.


Have two flights today so I'm not getting a kick. And hopefully no kneebiters behind me on the flights to give me a kick then either.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: Now that I am seeing many POC on that flight, I am getting the feeling that this might be, a flight attendant playing wannabe cop. "All you "suspects" hands on your head where I can see them, there's a new sheriff on this plane, and his name is Bruce, flight attendant police! No filming, while I abuse my airline authoritah!"

I have been flying for half a century, and I have never even heard, of people putting hands on head in flight.


What's it like looking at everything and thinking "how could I make this racist?"
 
Mad Scientist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Unless they said "Simon says..." first, I'm not putting my hands up.
 
BigMax
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Mad Scientist: Unless they said "Simon says..." first, I'm not putting my hands up.


I don't mind being out in the game of Simon says, but I do worry about what "out" means on a passenger jet at 30,000 feet.
 
Monkey
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: Now that I am seeing many POC on that flight, I am getting the feeling that this might be, a flight attendant playing wannabe cop. "All you "suspects" hands on your head where I can see them, there's a new sheriff on this plane, and his name is Bruce, flight attendant police! No filming, while I abuse my airline authoritah!"

I have been flying for half a century, and I have never even heard, of people putting hands on head in flight.


Dude, that's a long flight. Where are you going, Alpha Centauri?
 
squidloe
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

parasol: so, five people out of twenty five posts with bad shoulders.

I wonder how many people on the plane also had bad shoulders.


Torn rotator cuff here, was supposed to have surgery September of last year. Postponed due to covid.
 
tuxq
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Question 1: am I getting a full refund for my ticket?

If the answer is no, my hands aren't going on my head and now they've created an actual security threat because there's no damn way I'm keeping my hands on my head for an hour.

There is no legal basis for their request. TSA should have done their farking job. Not my problem.
 
WyDave
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
If the situation was that critical, why wasn't the flight diverted?
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

WyDave: If the situation was that critical, why wasn't the flight diverted?


Or just send in a fighter jet to take care of it. Only way to be sure.
 
sandbar67
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
When they tell you "no filming allowed", start filming
 
duckpoopy
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
We seem to have reached the point that in a sample of 300 people there is almost always someone who is mentally ill.
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

duckpoopy: We seem to have reached the point that in a sample of 300 people there is almost always someone who is mentally ill.


Would you think it's ever been less than 0.3333% of any population?
 
jso2897
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

duckpoopy: We seem to have reached the point that in a sample of 300 people there is almost always someone who is mentally ill.


Yeah - some ten, fifteen thousand years ago.
 
wxboy
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

WyDave: If the situation was that critical, why wasn't the flight diverted?


https://flightaware.com/live/flight/A​A​L2289/history/20210708/1540Z/KLAX/KMIA​

That's apparently the flight in question.

At "45 minutes to an hour" before landing, they were approximately over Tampa Bay and beginning descent. Short of an expedited, emergency descent (which they could have done if it were that dire) there would be no point in bothering to divert; they were already close enough to Miami that by the time they got low enough, they'd already be there.  Also, the rather curious flight path suggests that they were avoiding weather, such that Miami might have been their best option.
 
imauniter [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Saturday night palsy class action ?
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

luna1580: that's farking terrifying. what were they trying to prevent by using an ALL passengers "keep your hands were we can see them" posture? triggering a bomb or releasing an airborne toxin is all that comes to my mind. yeesh


They were trying to prevent embarrassing footage, of their incompetence, from being recorded. I mean, it's American Airlines. 'Nuff said.
 
Dadoody
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: The Trump presidency has traumatized the nation, what we are seeing on planes now, is a symptom of national PTSD.


Imagine hating Trump so much that you vote for people who have said and done far worse things than him, and are too stupid to absorb that.
 
yagottabefarkinkiddinme
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Naw. Thanks. Not doing it and enjoy the lawsuit.
 
Mattbastard
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Duck_of_Doom: Without RTFA, my first thought was "don't gawk over and go looking for the collapsed building area", illogical as that sounds.


That would be a stretch considering it's about 10 miles away from MIA
 
