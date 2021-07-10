 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(BBC-US)   Last year it was a worldwide pandemic. This year it's Fire Tornadoes   (bbc.com) divider line
26
    More: Scary, Weather hazards, Severe weather, fire tornado, latest signs of extreme weather, Extreme weather, Meteorology, Weather, Tennant fire  
•       •       •

526 clicks; posted to Main » on 10 Jul 2021 at 10:14 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



26 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
And still a pandemic. Masked up bear out front shoulda told ya.
 
kindms
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pandemic fire tornado filled with murder hornets
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It was really windy and hot here for a couple days in June so I'm sure I already had Fire Tornadoes.
 
mononymous
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are the Firenados catching? I think I may already had a firenado, but I never got tested...
 
oopsboom
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kindms: pandemic fire tornado filled with murder hornets


"reality worse than parody" has made it to syfy network :(
 
August11
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby, look up the words "rare" and "phenomena."
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Reminds me of the tsunami a number of years ago. It hit an oil refinery and became a rolling fire flood. Crazy pants scary.
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And next year it will be water shortages.  Welcome to the future.  Its going to be everything you ever paid for.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kindms: pandemic fire tornado filled with murder hornets


Huh. That's the name of my death metal polka country cover band.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ragin' Asian: Reminds me of the tsunami a number of years ago. It hit an oil refinery and became a rolling fire flood. Crazy pants scary.


You mean like this from last week?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ragin' Asian: Reminds me of the tsunami a number of years ago. It hit an oil refinery and became a rolling fire flood. Crazy pants scary.


😲
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cryinoutloud: And next year it will be water shortages.  Welcome to the future.  Its going to be everything you ever paid for.


That picture looks straight out of several post-apocalyptic movies
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Pandemic isn't over.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cryinoutloud: And next year it will be water shortages.  Welcome to the future.  Its going to be everything you ever paid for.


What's this "Next Year" nonsense? We have water shortages NOW!
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Chinese bouncing energy off the atmosphere.  Bet on it.
 
tuxq
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sorry subs, but concern is hard to come by these days. I'd order some, but apparently the factory in China is closed on account of the covids and I'm not willing to pay the price people are charging for it.

I think I'll succumb to alcoholism instead.
 
clovercat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was assured that warming was a hoax.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm surprised that never happened in Blazing Saddles.
 
Theeng [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cryinoutloud: And next year it will be water shortages.  Welcome to the future.  Its going to be everything you ever paid for.


Thanks Boomer.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
I'm pretty sure the media storm of 2020 was going to be fire, which engulfed Australia, until we got told too late to make stock market positions that it was going to be pandemic instead. Fire tornadoes is like finding Slayer released an album on 9/11 and had to reschedule everything for weeks after and no one remembers the original release date.
 
zgrizz
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Last year, clickbait.
This year, clickbait.
Next year, clickbait.
 
Kris_Romm
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fire Tornados again?  I'm getting sick of them.
 
oldfool
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
They are beautiful!
 
FarkaDark
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Dresden looks on and experiences PTSD
 
NearCanuck
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Weren't there fire tornadoes last year too?
 
Kris_Romm
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

NearCanuck: Weren't there fire tornadoes last year too?


There were.  At least one big one I recall.
 
Displayed 26 of 26 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.