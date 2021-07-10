 Skip to content
(Observer & Eccentric)   Well...now we know why he's a *former* firefighter   (hometownlife.com) divider line
11
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I find it troubling that arson of an insured structure carries a stronger sentence than many forms of homicide.
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't know why anyone would ever live there in the first place.  It looks like it doesn't even have a roof but I like the basketball goal.
 
nytmare
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Some firefighter. All the things they caught him with sounds like total amateur hour.
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is super common - firefighters as arsonists
 
TwowheelinTim
‘’ 1 hour ago  

nytmare: Some firefighter. All the things they caught him with sounds like total amateur hour.


My thoughts exactly. How would he not understand how easily the origins of the fire would be discovered? He must be a special kind of stupid.
 
Vern
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Unless you're a fire investigator for the fire department, don't try this at home. Or anywhere.

I know firefighters are firebugs, but really? A fire starting in three unconnected rooms, with gasoline as the accelerant? Really an electrical fire would be far more believable. Just don't rewire it and use brand new components, use the existing ones. Loosen a few wires here and there to create an arc. Blame it on the electrician who wired the house.

But don't use your professional trade to destroy something for insurance money. It will only cause more questions.

And farks sake, as said above, life in prison for defrauding an insurance company? You can kill someone in broad daylight, while being filmed, and get 20 some years.
 
MarciusDecimus
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

TWX: I find it troubling that arson of an insured structure carries a stronger sentence than many forms of homicide.


That is a pretty common theme in criminal justice. One of the most stigmatizing offenses is arson. It is many times easier to find a residence upon release  for sex offender than it is for an arsonist. Almost no halfway houses will not accept arsonists and family usually will not, and i seen countless HOA, apartment/home leases which ban anyone with arson history.

Most criminal codes consider it a violent crime. My guess has always been the potentiality of fire to kill not only those in a structure or in surrounding structures, but also the history of single fires starting conflagrations which consumed whole cities combined with the danger to first responders.

Most of our laws were formulated, or at least had their origins, in times when a single fire from a cow could destroy a large portion of a city. I think that social memory/fear persists in law.

Just my guess.
 
MarciusDecimus
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Ugh, it is late, that should be "almost no halfway houses will accept arsonists".

Bottom line, they are pretty much stigmatized and viewed WORSE than murderers and sex offenders by society.

The criminal justice system is a mirror of a society, sometimes it can be a magnifying reflection as well. One of those powerful forces that effect the reflection, and the level pf magnification, to the criminal justice mirror is societal fear. Whether current, or historical, it is my hypothesis that fear of fire drives the upward departure on potential sentencing.

I will note as well that this is a max penalty, heck, don't you all remember those dumbass signs on the 25 cent candy machines that said you could get 5 years in jail for tampering with the machine. i remember one time when the sour puss candy machine at Fishers Big Wheel could turn freely and you could get serving after serving after serving for free. After we found this exploit and gorged ourselves my 7 year old self almost had a nervous breakdown worrying about spending 5 years in jail.
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
By the appearance of the sidewalk it looks like this home was on a cul de sac.

A cul de sac
 
waxbeans
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Why not just make cherries flambe, poorly and with a bottle of EverClear that tipped over when the cherries ignited? JFC.
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

sinko swimo: By the appearance of the sidewalk it looks like this home was on a cul de sac.

A cul de sac


I know, right?  McDonald's should sell ballpark nachos.  And cheese fries.  Realtors are the worst.
 
