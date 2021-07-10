 Skip to content
 
Finally, a fire in California not caused by a gender reveal party
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Finally, a fire in California where the people that started it did so entirely accidentally and not while doing stupid farking shiat, admitted to it quickly, sought help, and they got it under control - like sane humans would do.  Figures it's the weed farmers that would be the reasonable ones
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
The golf club starting the fire was much more interesting.

It was also accidental, admitted to, the fire starter  sought help, and got the fire under control.  Figures it would be golfing boomer.
 
phishrace
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Another Tesla on autopilot crashed and became a raging inferno?

Like that doesn't happen every day around here.
 
SeaMan Stainz
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
They should have been using a rake. Live and learn I guess.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: The golf club starting the fire was much more interesting.

It was also accidental, admitted to, the fire starter  sought help, and got the fire under control.  Figures it would be golfing boomer.


Since I live here, I'm kinda more about the getting it under control and such than I am about interesting

/way south of that, but that doesn't make the fire danger any less
 
