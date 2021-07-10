 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Rolling Stone)   No word on the shape, or vibration levels, of the headstone yet   (rollingstone.com) divider line
6
    More: Sad, Human sexuality, Orgasm, inventor of the Sybian Sex Aid, Masturbation, Dave Lampert, Sexual intercourse, mass market, prohibitive price point  
•       •       •

345 clicks; posted to Main » on 10 Jul 2021 at 6:50 AM (24 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



6 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
isamudyson [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In his honor:

GOOD VIBRATIONS (HD) THE BEACH BOYS
Youtube mdt0SOqPJcg
 
isamudyson [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Also....

Gene Autry - Back in the Saddle Again (from Back in the Saddle 1941)
Youtube E5F-O_19lSI
 
Kris_Romm
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
What an innovator. A true pioneer.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Kris_Romm: What an innovator. A true pioneer.


When he threw a party, everybody came
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jesterling
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/Get the poison out
 
Displayed 6 of 6 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.