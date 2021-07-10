 Skip to content
(SFGate)   - Yeah, man, but it's a dry heat. - Knock it off, Hudson   (sfgate.com) divider line
8
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
REPEAT!!!  https://www.fark.com/comme​nts/11530006​/What-does-125-degrees-actually-feel-l​ike-Visitors-to-Death-Valley-found-out​

Oh, wait.  That thread was for when it was 125F.  This one is for 129F.  That's not not a repeat.  It's just terrifying.
 
Theeng [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I visited Death Valley a couple winters back, it is probably the most accurate name I could think of.  Anyone wanting to go there in the summer is farking certifiable.
 
ybishop
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
phishrace
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
On the plus side, Cal is cranking out massive amounts of solar power lately.

You need sunblock SPF 9000 to step out of the house, but at least you can keep the A/C cranked in the house and tasty cold beverages in the fridge.
 
mrparks
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
phishrace:

F*ck your beverages I'm staying in the fridge.
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
There's probably no mosquitoes, which is nice I guess.

/lives in a subtropical climate
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
It's only gonna get worse from here on out, year by year.
 
Wobambo
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
So glad we're getting all these once in a century/millennium events all out of the way now. Gonna make the next couple decades clear sailing.
 
