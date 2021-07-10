 Skip to content
 
(Atlas Obscura)   And here I've been keeping my medicinal leeches in a Tupperware container like a schmuck   (atlasobscura.com) divider line
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Barbarian.  Keep them in Chekov's brain like a civilized person
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Stupid "alternative medicines".
You know what they call alternative medicine that works? Medicine.

/s
 
dobro
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Theodoric of York must have one or two.
 
Aussie_As
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Subby, if they'd had tupperware back then they'd have used that with likely more success than anything in TFA. No need to be hard on yourself.
 
Pextor
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Leeches come from a can
They were put there by a man
In a factory downtown
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Pextor: Leeches come from a can
They were put there by a man
In a factory downtown


But would you eat them every day?
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
got any leeches for this
Youtube oMIoPFt9XBQ
 
Pextor
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Pextor: Leeches come from a can
They were put there by a man
In a factory downtown

But would you eat them every day?


Millions of leeches, leeches for me
Millions of leeches, leeches for free!
 
