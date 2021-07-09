 Skip to content
(MSN)   Why do we procrastinate? You'll probably just read the article tomorrow
21
21 Comments     (+0 »)
HedlessChickn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
This is Fark.

It will never be read.
 
homeless_need_help [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
FTFA:
he has a 107-page résumé, he said, because he gets things done

I think 107 pages of resume would be ok if he's Highlander - because there would be only one resume like that.
 
EnzoTheCoder [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
DNRTFA--will do it tomorrow. But if I had to guess it would be that it is just your brain scheduling tasks in the order of shiat you LEAST want to do (descending) compared with shiat you absolutely have to do (ascending).
 
themindiswatching [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

homeless_need_help: FTFA:
he has a 107-page résumé, he said, because he gets things done

I think 107 pages of resume would be ok if he's Highlander - because there would be only one resume like that.


Maybe the article meant CV? That would make a bit more sense.

/still, hopefully he has a shorter "summary" one that he actually sends out.
 
Stephen_Falken [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HedlessChickn: This is Fark.

It will never be read.


Done in one
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let me guess -- this was submitted on Thursday, and now it's Saturday?
 
SansNeural
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HedlessChickn: This is Fark.

It will never be read.


Obviously.  A liter like me can't even *see* it if it's not green.
 
chewynathan2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nobody cares anyway.
 
SansNeural
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

chewynathan2: Nobody cares anyway.


I care for you, Nate.  Don't throw it all away.  Don't turn your back on life.

Call someone.
 
Nirbo
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

HedlessChickn: This is Fark.

It will never be read.


And yet I have a really strong opinion of it.

/if you guessed negative, you're a wiser man than I!
 
WhippingBoi [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: Let me guess -- this was submitted on Thursday, and now it's Saturday?


Saturday? Maybe in crazy world.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

WhippingBoi: Madman drummers bummers: Let me guess -- this was submitted on Thursday, and now it's Saturday?

Saturday? Maybe in crazy world.


Well, the east coast of the US is a bit excitable, but "crazy" might be pushing it. Except in New Jersey.
 
SansNeural
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Nirbo: HedlessChickn: This is Fark.

It will never be read.

And yet I have a really strong opinion of it.


It's not just your opinion that's strong.

Do you even shower?
 
SwiftFox
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
i1.wp.comView Full Size
 
Insain2
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I didn't even bother to read it today, maybe I'll do it tomorrow.......
Fark user imageView Full Size

Yupperz, tomorrow maybe just....
.
 
schubie
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I tuned out when they started talking about ADD, but personally I think I'm addicted to the adrenaline that my brain starts squirting as I rush around at the last minute.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

HedlessChickn: This is Fark.

It will never be read.


This is Fark, nobody reads the articles anyway.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I keep meaning to organize a procrastinators' convention, but I never seem to get around to it.
 
Schlubbe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Why do we procreate? I'll probably just have subby's mom read me the article while I'm doing her tomorrow
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
One of the hardest things to teach a teenager is that getting shiat done and then relaxing is far more gratifying than relaxing while shiat still needs to get done.

/maybe I should put it off until he's 21
 
frestcrallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I read the article.

Joseph Ferrari, a professor of psychology at DePaul University in Chicago and author of "Still Procrastinating?: The No Regrets Guide to Getting It Done," has found that about 20 percent of adults are chronic procrastinators. "That's higher than depression, higher than phobia, higher than panic attacks and alcoholism. And yet all of those are considered legitimate," he said. "We try to trivialize this tendency, but it's not a funny topic."

Intermittent depression and intermittent phobias, yes.  Doesn't everyone?  No bona fide panic attacks, thankfully, but do know a couple of people who've been down that unsavoury road.  Intermittent weekend alcoholism, yes, with plenty of Fark threads to prove it.

Procrastination is highly selective, and the pain-to-pleasure ratio is definitely at play.  If you've been putting something off for a long time, it probably means it's important.  Get 'er done, and live with the consequences.  You heard it here first.
 
