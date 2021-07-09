 Skip to content
(The Smoking Gun)   After getting pulled over, driver called 911 with phony shooting report. Hoped cops would leave him to search for purported gunman   (thesmokinggun.com) divider line
waxbeans
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
¯\_(ツ)_/¯
Happened to me for real once.
Got pulled over because I partially ran a stop sign was in the middle of getting a ticket for the stop sign and no drivers license and the guy just warned me and left; instead
 
powhound
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Ditto me. Cop came to talk to me and said I was lucky he had a more important call. It was raining though. That call may have been at the local donut shop
 
ltdanman44
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
foolish
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
somebody watched the little things last weekend?
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
The Smoking Gun

Username doesn't check out.
 
kozlo [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I passed a school bus on a road that had a lane each way and a third lane in the middle for turns. Right in front of the police station. A cop pulled me over and must've been late or trying to get off shift. Ran to my car and said "don't do it again" and let me be. Why yes I am white. Dunno what possessed me to pull that off honestly.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

waxbeans: ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
Happened to me for real once.
Got pulled over because I partially ran a stop sign was in the middle of getting a ticket for the stop sign and no drivers license and the guy just warned me and left; instead


Yeah - we had a guy come in late to work on 9-11.  Was in the middle of getting a ticket for speeding (which was totally justified, dude was a leadfoot from hell) when all that went down.  Cop said to hell with it, and even told him why and what was happening.  Neither one of them was too worried about speeding just then, understandably.

/just Los Angeles area, they were across the country from the actual shiat going down
//but the cops still all got sucked in to various closedowns and control points for fairly obvious reasons
///hell of a way to get out of a traffic ticket, but he wasn't going to argue
 
